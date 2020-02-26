World Flow Cytometry Industry Outlook, 2020-2027 - Featuring Company Profiles for Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD & Co, bioMerieux, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Labs, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Cytometry Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, Instrument, Software, Service), Technology (Cell-based, Bead-based), Application (Cancer, Immunology, Hematology), and End-user (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow cytometry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $6.36 billion by 2027.

The growth in the overall flow cytometry market is mainly attributed to rising global incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia, and growing initiatives in the field of immunology and immuno-oncology researches. In addition, evolving pipeline for stem cell research and adoption of recombinant DNA technology for antibody production will further provide significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market.



The overall flow cytometry market is mainly segmented by product and solution (instruments, software, accessories, services), technology (cell-based flow cytometry, bead-based flow cytometry), application (research, clinical, and industrial), end user (research and academic institutes, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies), and geography.



On the basis of technology, bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Procedural advantages offered by this technology over other cell-based technologies (such as ELISA and western blot), including its capacity to detect multiple analytes, high reproducibility, stability, and speed are expected to propel its growth.



On the basis of product and solution, the consumables and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the overall flow cytometry market in 2019. Frequent utilization of application-specific reagents and assays by the end users is supporting the growth of this segment.



On the basis of application area, drug discovery segment held the largest share of the overall flow cytometry market in 2019. A wide variety of flow cytometry methods with the implementation of multi-parameter intracellular flow cytometric analysis have been employed at different stages of drug discovery and development. The growing demand for such advanced technologies used during drug discovery processes to simplify complicated cell analysis procedures is expected to drive the growth of this segment.



Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019. Increasing chronic cases leading to the development of new drugs and rise in R&D expenditure by companies is contributing to the growth of this segment.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the flow cytometry market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global flow cytometry market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the global flow cytometry market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (U.K.), Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany), Luminex Corporation (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMerieux S.A. (France), Cytonome/ST LLC (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) among others.



