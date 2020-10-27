World Food and Beverages Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food and Beverages Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global food and beverages market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global food and beverages market. Africa was the smallest region in the global food and beverages market.



Many manufacturers and producers are increasingly using natural ingredients and have also reduced the use of artificial colors and flavors. Health concerns of consumers is increasing the sales of products with natural ingredients, additives and coloring agents. For instance, Pizza Hut stopped using artificial flavors and colors in its US stores in 2015.



The global food and beverages market is expected to grow from $5943.8 billion in 2019 to $6111.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $7527.5 billion in 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider food and beverages market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The food and beverages market section of the report gives context. It compares the food and beverages market with other segments of the food and beverages market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, food and beverages indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Food And Beverages Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Food And Beverages Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products

5. Food And Beverages Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers

6. Food And Beverages Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Food And Beverages Market Trends And Strategies

8. Food And Beverages Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9. Food And Beverages Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Food And Beverages Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Food And Beverages Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Food And Beverages Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Food And Beverages Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Food And Beverages Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Food And Beverages Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Food And Beverages Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11. Food And Beverages Market Segments

12. Food And Beverages Market Metrics



Companies Mentioned

Nestle S.A

Philip Morris International Inc

PepsiCo

JBS S.A.

Anheuser Busch InBev

