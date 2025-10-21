World Food Championships Announce 2025 Winners in 13th Annual Competition

Competitors spanning more than 35 states and 14 countries, coming together for the chance to win $450,000 in prizes

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Food Championships (WFC), the global leader in Food Sport, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 World Food Championships, as competitors from more than 35 states and 14 countries battled to take home titles across 10 different categories. The 2025 World Food Championships, presented by Sam's Club, were hosted at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center October 16-19, with competitions, live demonstrations, and unique fan experiences spread throughout the venue and adjacent facilities. Each of the ten winning competitors will move on to the Final Table, hosted in Bentonville, Arkansas during the spring of 2026.

2025 WFC Burger Champion

Over 400 teams competed, but only 10 could walk away with World Championship titles. The ten winning champions at WFC 2025 are as follows:

World Bacon Championship: Daniel McDonald from Franklin, Indiana

World Barbecue Championship: Al Lino from Rio Hondo, Texas

World Burger Championship: Dave Elliot from Olathe, Kansas

World Chef Championship: Preston Nguyen from Arlington, Texas

World Dessert Championship: Cindy Hawkins from Indianapolis, Indiana

World Live Fire Championship: Mike Johnson from Clayton, Missouri

World Noodle Championship: Rocky Julianelle from East Haven, Connecticut

World Sandwich Championship: David Casey from Brockton, Massachusetts

World Seafood Championship: Michael Everd from Bel Air, Maryland

World Vegetarian Championship: Surabhi Suri from Dubai , United Arab Emirates

"Each year the World Food Championships raises the bar for culinary excellence, and 2025 was no exception," said Mike McCloud, CEO & Founder of World Food Championships. "From fiery competitions to unforgettable flavors, this year's champions truly showcased what Food Sport is all about. We're incredibly proud of their achievements and can't wait to see who rises to the top at the Final Table this Spring."

This year's World Food Championships boasted a strong roster of sponsors, led by presenting sponsor Sam's Club, and community partners Visit Indy and the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center, who returned as host for the annual event.

Since its debut in 2012, WFC has amassed a tremendous worldwide following, providing a one-of-a-kind culinary experience at its events, as well as numerous live and made-for-TV shows. In addition to popularizing competitive cooking, the WFC platform has had an undeniable impact on the food industry, facilitating the creation of more than 10,000 new dishes and supporting communities via partnerships with various local non-profits, charities, and food banks throughout the United States. In short, the WFC platform has given birth to "Food Sport" by providing a level playing field, a fair judging system, innovative culinary programming, ambassador opportunities, TV visibility, and a process that allows talented culinary teams to compete in ways never seen.

Competitors, partners, and fans of Food Sport can stay up to date on all things related to the World Food Championships and the upcoming Final Table by visiting worldfoodchampionships.com or by following World Food Championships on Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships), Twitter (X) (@WorldFoodChamp), and LinkedIn (@WorldFoodChampionshipsHoldings).

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the premier food sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event showcases some of the world's best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune across multiple categories. Each year, thousands of teams vie for a coveted Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to earn their spot at WFC. Since its debut in 2012, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2025 World Food Championships took place October 16-19 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com.

SOURCE World Food Championships