World Food Championships Serve Up Strategic Partnership with Shamrock Sports & Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Food Championships (WFC) has brought Shamrock Sports & Entertainment on board to provide strategic sponsorship marketing and sales services. Shamrock will provide depth to WFC's day-to-day team with a focus on supporting premier events and international growth.

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the premier food sport competition globally. Since its debut in 2012, WFC has amassed a tremendous worldwide following, providing a one-of-a-kind culinary experience at its events, as well as numerous live and made-for-TV shows. In addition to popularizing competitive cooking, the WFC platform has had an undeniable impact on the food industry, facilitating the creation of more than 10,000 new dishes and supporting communities via partnerships with various local non-profits, charities, and food banks throughout the United States. In short, the WFC platform has given birth to "Food Sport" by providing a level playing field, a fair judging system, innovative culinary programming, ambassador opportunities, TV visibility and a process that allows talented culinary teams to compete in ways never seen. The 2024 World Food Championships will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 8-12, with qualifying events being conducted throughout the year.

"Shamrock considers ourselves lucky to be aligned with a partner of WFC's caliber," said Shamrock CEO Brian Corcoran. "They are setting the pace in delivering loyal foodie fans and corporate partners with unmatched experiences, authentic engagement and value. It helps that passion, performance and pride for win-win partnerships is in Shamrock's DNA."

"We are very pleased to be working with Shamrock as they share our commitment to provide corporate partners with a proven recipe for success," added WFC CEO Mike Eaton. "Shamrock will build strategic partnerships with corporations and brands that share WFC values and mission. Our valued partners not only support our marquee events, such as World Food Championships in Indianapolis, but also allow us to grow globally. Working together with Shamrock and our partners, we look forward to expanding our programs and commitment to the world's largest Food Sport competition."

For more information on WFC corporate partnership opportunities, please contact CEO, Brian Corcoran, Shamrock Sports & Entertainment – [email protected].

ABOUT WORLD FOOD CHAMPIONSHIPS



The World Food Championships (WFC) is the premier food sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event features some of the world's best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune in twelve categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Live Fire, Noodle, Rice, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Vegetarian. Annually, thousands of cook teams vie for a Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to secure their place in the WFC. Since its inception in 2012, the event has seen participation from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2024 World Food Championships will be held on November 8-12 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com.

ABOUT SHAMROCK SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT



Shamrock is a premier sports and entertainment sales and marketing agency led by former NASCAR and Fenway Sports Management Executive Brian Corcoran. Founded in January 2010 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, Shamrock specializes in strategic sponsorship and multi-media sales, naming rights as well as other consulting services. Clients have included NASCAR, NBA, Invictus Games (founded by Prince Harry), Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), SRX, Rugged Maniac, America East Conference and FanBeat. For more information about Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, please visit: www.shamrockse.com

SOURCE Shamrock Sports & Entertainment