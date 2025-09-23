"World Food Movement" to Launch Feeding Program for Students and Communities in the USA

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Food Movement (WFM) is a not - for - profit organization established in the USA to fulfill the great desire of Srila Prabhupada, Founder-Acharya of ISKCON, to see that No One Goes Hungry.

Due to various factors, including rising living expenses, many people are forced to choose between food and other essentials. WFM strives on nourishing students and the community at large by providing access to healthy meals in the USA.

This initiative is inspired by The Akshaya Patra Foundation, the world's largest NGO-run school lunch program serving fresh, nutritious meals to 2.3 millions of children every day in India since 2000. Akshaya Patra is known for its state-of-the-art, ISO-certified kitchens, which can cook up to 100,000 meals a day. Its efficient systems have become case studies at leading institutions, including Harvard University, Stanford University, and London Business School. Former Presidents Mr. Barack Obama and Mr. Bill Clinton during their trip to India have expressed their appreciation for the scale, quality and use of advanced technologies in its feeding programs.

The World Food Movement has brought this transformative model to the USA, and commenced feeding initiatives in New Jersey, New York, and California, with a vision to expand nationwide.

On September 28, 2025, the 'World Food Movement' (WFM) will formally launch with a music concert in Victoria Theatre, NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey. The event will be inaugurated by Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, Vice Chairman of World Food Movement, and Sri Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York. Eminent dignitaries from across the USA will be attending the event.

The evening will feature a musical performance by internationally acclaimed musician Abby V (Abhishek Venkatachalam) is set to give a vibrant cultural dimension to the event. He is a multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, and composer, celebrated for blending classical and contemporary styles of music. This event marks the beginning of a movement that aspires to bring about a transformation in the United States of America.

Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa said, "We are happy to launch the 'World Food Movement' in the USA to serve the students and other communities of this wonderful country. We believe it is essential for citizens to be well-nourished to thrive and engage effectively in nation-building. We are committed to promoting well-being, restoring dignity and making a difference in people's lives."

We invite you to participate in this event and join us in our mission to ensure food for all. We welcome the support of government and administrative agencies, philanthropists, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and individuals in providing abundant, nutritious meals and helping build a healthier, happier nation.

Learn more about the World Food Movement on https://wfmnj.org/about and secure your tickets for the Fundraising event on https://wfmnj.org/events .

For more information or interviews, please contact: [email protected]

