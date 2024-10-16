World Food Program USA's ERASE HUNGER™ Campaign Funds More Than Four Million School Meals for Children in Need

Partners including ADM, PTx Trimble, and FEED raise more than $1 million toward essential nutrition for students worldwide

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Food Day, World Food Program USA's ERASE HUNGER™ campaign announced that it has raised more than $1 million, providing more than four million school meals to students in need. The ERASE HUNGER™ campaign aims to engage individuals and corporate donors in supporting the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)'s global school meals program. Through the generous support of partners including ADM, PTx Trimble and FEED, in addition to matches provided by FEED and professional soccer player Jozy Altidore, the campaign doubled last year's impact.

"WFP school meals represent so much more than just a plate of food. Children cannot learn and focus on an empty belly. These meals ensure that students have the nutrition they need to learn, grow and thrive, not just at school but in their lives," said Barron Segar, President and CEO of World Food Program USA. "As we continue this campaign, we invite more organizations to join us. Together, we can impact the lives of millions of children."

The U.N. World Food Programme operates the world's largest school meals program. In 2023, WFP provided school meals to over 21 million children across 61 countries, providing critical nutrition while promoting equal access to education. School meals serve as one of the world's most important social safety nets, improving school enrollment rates by an average of nine percent and helping reduce anemia in girls by up to 20 percent. The program also strengthens local economies by sourcing produce from small-scale farmers in the community.

"Hunger relief is at the heart of our purpose and we are excited to partner with World Food Program USA to erase worldwide hunger by providing school meals and take-home rations to those most in need," said Jennifer Ballinger, Director, ADM Cares. "More than 150 million children under 18 are facing extreme levels of malnutrition. By working together, we are supporting school meals that not only change the lives of children but also transform entire communities. World Food Program USA's mission truly aligns with ADM's vision of unlocking the power of nature to enrich lives, and this partnership puts us on a path to achieving so much and making meaningful change happen."

"At PTx Trimble, we are deeply focused on creating solutions that will help farmers sustainably feed our growing population. We are proud to support the United Nations World Food Programme, an organization committed to ensuring food security for all. Through support of programs such as the ERASE HUNGER™ campaign, which focuses on nourishing children with school meals and take-home rations, empowering local communities and smallholder farmers, we hope to make strides towards a world where no one goes hungry," said Andrew Sunderman, General Manager, PTx Trimble.

"Being part of this initiative means uplifting generations and creating sustainable change in communities. Together, we are turning the tide against hunger and ensuring every child has access to the meals needed to thrive," said Lauren Bush Lauren, CEO and Founder of FEED.

"I want to do everything I can to support children's access to food – especially in countries like Haiti where so many children go without food," said U.S. soccer player Jozy Altidore. "By supporting ERASE HUNGER™, I know we can make a difference in kids' lives around the world."

For more information on how to support the ERASE HUNGER™ campaign, visit wfpusa.org/erasehunger.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, D.C., proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. To learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, please visit wfpusa.org/mission-history.

