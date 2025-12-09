WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE TASTE OF PLACE MOVEMENT

New initiative invites food lovers and cultural explorers to help build the world's first platform dedicated to culinary culture, food heritage, and local producers.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Food Travel Association (WFTA) today announced the official launch of its Taste of Place Movement, a worldwide initiative designed to safeguard culinary culture, elevate local food producers, and connect people and providers everywhere with meaningful, place-based food experiences.

Taste of Place Movement

Taste of Place launches at a pivotal moment for the food, hospitality, and tourism sectors. Around the world, traditional foodways are under threat from economic pressures, rural decline, climate change, and the rapid loss of intergenerational knowledge. Many culinary artisans, small producers, and cultural guardians lack the visibility and digital infrastructure needed to reach new audiences. Taste of Place aims to change this.

"Food connects us all, yet the people who protect culinary traditions often remain unseen," said Erik Wolf, founder of the modern food tourism industry and Executive Director of the WFTA. "We're building Taste of Place, which is different from mainstream food and travel platforms because our focus is authenticity, cultural integrity, and a genuine social mission. There is really nothing that exists yet that meets the needs of today's lovers of food and culinary heritage."

Your Support Matters

To build the platform, the WFTA is inviting individuals, food lovers, organizations, and cultural advocates to support the initiative's development. Your support will help fund:

A global directory of food experiences, producers, culinary artisans, and locally owned food businesses.

A digital encyclopedia of culinary culture, documenting dishes, ingredients, traditions, and stories from every region.

, documenting dishes, ingredients, traditions, and stories from every region. A global magazine showcasing overlooked communities and the people who safeguard food traditions.

showcasing overlooked communities and the people who safeguard food traditions. A community hub where you can contribute directly to the content on Taste of Place.

Supporters enjoy privileges not available to the public, including the ability to nominate culinary heritage guardians, and later, to feature their own content once the platform launches.

For supporters in the United States, contributions may be tax-deductible, as the WFTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A Global Invitation

"Taste of Place is more than a platform," Wolf added. "It is a movement to honor the flavors, skills, and stories that make every place unique. And it is something you can help build from the ground up."

Learn more or offer your support this holiday season at www.jointasteofplace.org.

About the World Food Travel Association

Founded in 2001, the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) is the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism. The organization provides education, research, tools, and strategic guidance to destinations, businesses, and professionals seeking to develop and showcase their unique culinary cultures. The WFTA's mission is to work with destination marketers and stakeholders to develop and celebrate the culinary traditions that make each place special. Learn more at www.worldfoodtravel.org

Press Contact: Erik Wolf at (503) 213-3700 or [email protected]

