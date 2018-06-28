World Frontiers Forum Selects Ardy Arianpour and Seqster for The 2018 Convergence Project

"The aim of World Frontiers Forum is to bring together frontier discoveries ranging from biology to contemporary art to promote hope and human wellness on the planet," said David Edwards, co-founder of World Frontiers Forum. "In a world where people are increasingly confronting conditions that change over their lifetime — from how they eat and work to how they communicate and access healthcare — our goal is to make broadly accessible opportunities and help as many on the planet as possible enjoy the adventure."

"The Seqster platform that Ardy and his team have created gives consumers everywhere access to their health data by connecting electronic health records, genomic/DNA data and fitness/wearable data, providing what we believe can be a wellness opportunity for many millions around the world," added Edwards.

"I could not be more thrilled that the World Frontiers Forum has selected me and the Seqster platform for this very prestigious project," said Ardy Arianpour, CEO and founder of Seqster. "Our frontier is the ever increasing health gap across the socioeconomic divide and the daily loss of health data that Seqster seeks to solve. By empowering people to break down their data silos we enable individuals and their families to live a better life and contribute their health data on their terms to advance medical research."

Added Arianpour, "You cannot manage what you cannot measure, and since health is a lifelong and multigenerational journey, Seqster provides a novel platform for addressing healthcare management. I am honored to part of such an amazing group of global pioneers from frontiers spanning science, art and engineering."

About World Frontiers Forum

The World Frontiers Forum unites leaders in industry, culture and government with pioneering creators across frontiers from contemporary art to biology. Established around an annual gathering in Cambridge Massachusetts, the WFF aims to bring original pioneering works and dream learning into the lives of millions to help catalyze and translate frontier discovery that improves the human condition. The WFF was founded in 2017 by Dennis Ausiello (Harvard Medical School/MGH), David Edwards (Harvard, ArtScience), and Robert Langer (MIT), and partners include Verily (an Alphabet company), Global Good, VIA Art Fund, Harvard University (SEAS, GSD, HBS), the Rolex Institute and Northstar Advisors. The Forum, which takes place this year on October 14 and 15 between ArtScience in Cambridge Massachusetts and the Harvard Business School, is run by the Cloud ArtScience Foundation. For more information please visit http://www.worldfrontiersforum.org/

About Seqster

Seqster, pronounced "seek-ster," enables consumers and their families to access, integrate, manage and own all of their available personal health data in one consolidated digital platform. Seqster's platform currently connects users to thousands of hospital and medical office EMR systems nationwide, with additional providers coming online daily. With Seqster, consumers and their loved ones can coordinate better care through more informed health decisions, contribute to clinical research and access critical family health information for generations to come.

Launched in February 2018, Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. For more information on Seqster, or if you are someone seeking greater access to your or your loved one's health information, please visit www.seqster.com or follow @Seqster.

