World Funk Orchestra (WFO) Unveils Latest Hit Single, "I Speak In Rhythm"

CAPE TOWN, South Africa and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Funk Orchestra (WFO) takes the spotlight with their highly anticipated release, "I Speak In Rhythm." This captivating single showcases the exceptional talent and diverse sound of WFO, recorded in two vibrant musical hubs, Cape Town and New York City.

The track, "I Speak In Rhythm," blends elements of traditional African rhythms with modern funk and jazz influences. The result is a dynamic and infectious sound that will have listeners grooving along from the first beat.

World Funk Orchestra New Single

WFO, formed in 2015, consists of an international collective of musicians who share a passion for creating music that transcends borders and unites cultures. The group is led by South African saxophonist and composer, Sipho Nkosi, and features a talented lineup from both Cape Town and New York City.

"I Speak In Rhythm" is an extraordinary musical masterpiece that combines juju-inspired guitar lines, powerful bass, and drums, creating an irresistible allure. Fronted by the dynamic vocals of Mitchell Stuart, the group's maitre d', the song invites listeners on a journey that embodies the welcoming spirit of WFO.

Drawing comparisons to acclaimed artists such as David Byrne, Burna Boy, Vampire Weekend, and Mark Ronson, World Funk Orchestra fearlessly breaks boundaries, defying genres and geographical limitations. Their music transcends borders, captivating audiences worldwide.

With "I Speak In Rhythm," World Funk Orchestra delivers a message of unity and harmony, highlighted by the powerful lyrics, "In every language, we sing. We dance in rhythm with everything." This universal message is echoed through the captivating rhythms and melodies that flow seamlessly throughout the track.

Don't miss out on the wave of "I Speak In Rhythm." Join the ever-growing global WFO community and experience music that knows no boundaries.

