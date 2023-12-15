World Funk Orchestra (WFO) Unveils Latest Hit Single, "I Speak In Rhythm"

News provided by

World Funk Orchestra

15 Dec, 2023, 07:48 ET

CAPE TOWN, South Africa and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Funk Orchestra (WFO) takes the spotlight with their highly anticipated release, "I Speak In Rhythm." This captivating single showcases the exceptional talent and diverse sound of WFO, recorded in two vibrant musical hubs, Cape Town and New York City.

The track, "I Speak In Rhythm," blends elements of traditional African rhythms with modern funk and jazz influences. The result is a dynamic and infectious sound that will have listeners grooving along from the first beat.

Continue Reading
World Funk Orchestra New Single
World Funk Orchestra New Single

WFO, formed in 2015, consists of an international collective of musicians who share a passion for creating music that transcends borders and unites cultures. The group is led by South African saxophonist and composer, Sipho Nkosi, and features a talented lineup from both Cape Town and New York City.

"I Speak In Rhythm" is an extraordinary musical masterpiece that combines juju-inspired guitar lines, powerful bass, and drums, creating an irresistible allure. Fronted by the dynamic vocals of Mitchell Stuart, the group's maitre d', the song invites listeners on a journey that embodies the welcoming spirit of WFO.

Drawing comparisons to acclaimed artists such as David Byrne, Burna Boy, Vampire Weekend, and Mark Ronson, World Funk Orchestra fearlessly breaks boundaries, defying genres and geographical limitations. Their music transcends borders, captivating audiences worldwide.

With "I Speak In Rhythm," World Funk Orchestra delivers a message of unity and harmony, highlighted by the powerful lyrics, "In every language, we sing. We dance in rhythm with everything." This universal message is echoed through the captivating rhythms and melodies that flow seamlessly throughout the track.

Don't miss out on the wave of "I Speak In Rhythm." Join the ever-growing global WFO community and experience music that knows no boundaries.

For more information, visit WFO's artist link and listen to "I Speak In Rhythm" on Spotify.

Press Contact:
Genna Zagoren
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 917-828-7893

SOURCE World Funk Orchestra

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.