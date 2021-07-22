World Gaming Group a division of Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces it will launch its Tournament Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gaming Group a division of Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it will launch its unique Tournament Platform that will be accessible worldwide to millions of gamers.

This is a very unique gamers platform that will offer multiple level tournaments along with cash prizes and "GAMEZCASH" TOKENS", said Stephen Brown, CEO.

The CEO Stephen Brown and some select Investors are developing a large share buy back offering to be announced on August 30th, 2021 and closed on September 17th, 2021.

Shareholders Call: August 6th, 2021

https://zoom.us/j/93402294076?pwd=NFpFV2VRTFRocDlBajNERUxQaGZuQT09

