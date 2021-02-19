World Gene Therapy Market Industry Trends and Forecasts 2020-2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy Market by Therapeutic Approach, Type of Gene Therapy, Type of Vectors Used, Therapeutic Areas, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over time, several gene therapies have been developed for the treatment of both simple and complex genetic disorders. In fact, there are 10 approved gene therapies (recent examples include Zolgensma, ZyntegloT and Collategene) to date, and more than a thousand product candidates being evaluated in clinical trials, worldwide. Considering the current pace of research and product development activity in this field, experts believe that the number of clinical research initiatives involving gene therapies are likely to grow by 17% annually. In this context, the USFDA released a notification, mentioning that it now expects to receive twice as many gene therapy applications each year, starting 2020. Despite the ongoing pandemic, it is worth highlighting that gene therapy companies raised approximately USD 5.5 billion in capital investments, in 2020 alone. This is indicative of the promising therapeutic potential of this emerging class of pharmacological interventions, which has led investors to bet heavily on the success of different gene therapy candidates in the long term.

Several technology platforms are currently available for discovery and development of various types of gene therapies. In fact, advances in bioanalytical methods and genome editing and manipulation technologies, have enabled the development of novel therapy development tools/platforms. In fact, technology licensing is a lucrative source of income for stakeholders in this industry, particularly for those with proprietary gene editing platforms. Given the growing demand for interventions that focus on the amelioration of the underlying (genetic) causes of diseases, it is expected that the gene therapy pipeline will continue to steadily expand. Moreover, promising results from ongoing clinical research initiatives are likely to bring in more investments to support therapy product development initiatives in this domain. Therefore, we are led to believe that the global gene therapy market is poised to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of gene therapies, primarily focusing on gene augmentation-based therapies, oncolytic viral therapies, immunotherapies and gene editing therapies. The study also features an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of gene therapies?

How many gene therapy candidates are present in the current development pipeline? Which key disease indications are targeted by such products?

Which types of vectors are most commonly used for effective delivery of gene therapies?

What are the key regulatory requirements for gene therapy approval, across various geographies?

Which commercialization strategies are most commonly adopted by gene therapy developers, across different stages of development?

What are the different pricing models and reimbursement strategies currently being adopted for gene therapies?

What are the various technology platforms that are either available in the market or are being designed for the development of gene therapies?

Who are the key CMOs/CDMOs engaged in supplying viral/plasmid vectors for gene therapy development?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity in the gene therapy industry?

Who are the key stakeholders that have actively made investments in the gene therapy domain?

Which are the most active trial sites related to this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. GENE DELIVERY VECTORS

5. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO

6. MARKET OVERVIEW

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8. MARKETED GENE THERAPIES

9. KEY COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGIES

10. LATE STAGE GENE THERAPIES

11. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

12. KEY THERAPEUTICS AREAS

13. PATENT ANALYSIS

14. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

15. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

16. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

17. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

18. BIG PHARMA PLAYERS: ANALYSIS OF GENE THERAPY RELATED INITIATIVES

19. DEMAND ANALYSIS

20. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

21. VECTOR MANUFACTURING

22. CASE STUDY: GENE THERAPY SUPPLY CHAIN

23. CONCLUSION

A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:

4BIO Capital

4D Molecular Therapeutics

AavantiBio

aaVective

AAVogen

AbbVie

Allergan

AlphaVax

Altheia Science

Amgen

Amplo

Angionetics

ApolloBio

Arthrogen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Atlas Venture

Atsena Therapeutics

AVROBIO

Baillie Gifford

Baldota Group

Bayer

Biogen

BridgeBio

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Calimmune

Cardiogen Sciences

Casdin Capital

Codexis

CSL Behring

Editas Medicine

Fundacion Sanfilippo B

Google Ventures

Gradalis

Green Cross Holdings

GSK

Handl Therapeutics

Hovione Scientia

Intrexon

Invus

IVERIC bio

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson Development

Juda Capital

K2 Venture Capital

Lacerta Therapeutics

MeiraGTx

Merck

MERITZ Securities

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

MultiVir

Myonexus Therapeutics

Navega Therapeutics

NeoMed

Nerveda

Omega Funds

Omnes Capital

OrbiMed

ORI Capital

Otonomy

Oxford BioMedica

Oxular

REGENXBIO

Renova Therapeutics

Roche

Sanofi

StrideBio

Surveyor Capital

Syncona

Synpromics

T. Rowe Price

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Targovax

Temasek

Tenaya Therapeutics

TheraBiologics

Theravectys

Tocagen

WuXi AppTec

XyloCor Therapeutics

Ysios Capital

Ziopharm Oncology

