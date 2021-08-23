World Geophysical Data Collection Market Outlook 2021-2030: Market Forecast to Reach $4.99 Billion in 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geophysical Data Collection Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the geophysical data collection? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Geophysical Data Collection market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The global geophysical data collection market is expected to grow from $4.44 billion in 2020 to $4.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.99 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 1%.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider geophysical data collection market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The geophysical data collection market section of the report gives context. It compares the geophysical data collection market with other segments of the geophysical data collection market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Report Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Service: Data Acquisition; Data Processing; Interpretation

2) By Technology: 2D Imaging; 3D Imaging; 4D Imaging

3) By End User: Agriculture; Environment; Minerals & Mining; Oil & Gas; Water Exploration





Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Companies Mentioned





Compagnie Generale De Geophysique (CGG)

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical

Geotech

Geophysical Survey Systems

ION Geophysical Corporation

Phoenix Geophysics

Schlumberger - Westerngeco

Petroleum Geo-Services

CSA Global

United States Geological Survey

UTEC

Geotec Engineering & Environmental

Geophysics

Geophex

EON Geosciences

Sea Geo Surveys

