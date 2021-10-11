World Green Economy Summit 2021 concludes with 7th Dubai Declaration

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme 'Galvanising Action for a Sustainable Recovery,' Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization organised 7th World Green Economy Summit (WGES). It brought together prominent speakers and officials and was centred around four themes: Youth; Innovation and Smart Technologies; Green Economy and Policies; and Green Finance.

WGES concluded with HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD&CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGES, announcing Dubai Declaration 2021.