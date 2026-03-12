World Gym Corporation Partners with Your Reformer to Launch Exclusive Pilates Program Across Network

"My Pilates @ World Gym" Planning Rollout Across 140 Corporate Locations, Expanding to World Gym Global Franchise Network

TAIPEI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (2762.TW) ("World Gym" or the "Company"), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with over 280 locations worldwide, today announced an exclusive partnership with Australia based Your Reformer (YR), to deploy specialized Pilates coaching programs and equipment across its Taiwan network, while making YR the exclusive approved vendor for Pilates training systems for the World Gym network globally. With YR already partnering throughout World Gym Australia, the expanded relationship establishes World Gym Taiwan as the exclusive fitness center partner for its products and services in Taiwan.

"My Pilates @ World Gym" addresses the explosive growth in Pilates demand by offering both one-on-one and small-group training formats across World Gym's 140 corporate owned locations in Taiwan. The initiative will leverage World Gym's industry-leading personal training capabilities and its team of 3,100 personal trainers, to deliver YR's unique personalized Pilates programing systems to World Gym Taiwan's 180,000 personal training clients.

"We are excited to bring this premium wellness offering to our Taiwan members as part of our continued commitment to results-driven fitness and member success," said John Caraccio, President of World Gym Corporation. "The Reformers offer great technology which integrates well with World Gym's famous strength training environment, to further enhance our members' body conditioning and performance."

The partnership will feature Your Reformer's Kiosk Pro digital solution, providing members access to over 1,000 classes across 20+ categories, with individualized programs that support each user's journey from beginner to advanced levels. The platform includes specialized programming for pre- and post-natal Pilates, injury rehabilitation, and sport-specific training, with Mandarin translation being developed for Taiwan members.

"Partnering with World Gym represents an incredible opportunity to scale our proven Pilates methodology across one of the world's most respected fitness networks," said Ben Stallworth, CEO of Your Reformer. "World Gym's commitment to excellence and their extensive personal training infrastructure make them the ideal partner to bring accessible, high-quality Pilates to fitness enthusiasts across multiple markets. Our Kiosk Pro platform ensures members receive consistent, world-class instruction whether working with trainers or independently. We're thrilled to support their vision of making premium wellness offerings available to their growing global membership base."

The partnership announcement follows World Gym's strong fiscal 2025 performance. The company reported full-year net profit of NT$409.1 million (US$12.8 million), a 16.3% increase year-over-year, with Q4 net profit surging 175.8% to NT$166.9 million (US$5.2 million). The company also declared a Q4 dividend of NT$4.11 per share.

About World Gym Corporation

World Gym Corporation is Taiwan's largest fitness chain, operating 140 locations. In 2024, it acquired World Gym International, securing the iconic World Gym brand and global operating rights, establishing itself as a global fitness leader. With a franchise network spanning 10 countries and over 284 locations, it serves 900,000 members. The company continues to empower individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier lives through state-of-the-art facilities, innovative programs, and technology-driven solutions.

