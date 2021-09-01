World Health Congress 2021 Prague 10th - 12th September 2021 organised by Institute for TCIM

PRAGUE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Any one can become a participant in the exclusive Congress. Registration is simple and free – interested candidates can enter their email here https://whc.itcim.org/users/register

The programme is simultaneously translated into English, German, and Czech. Interest in the methods of traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine is growing in the world. Participants will gain information that will help orient in health, and holistic approaches to treatment.

The Congress environment is presented in a short spot here https://youtu.be/0QEpS4H3Lks

The programme will feature presentations by a number of world-renowned experts from the field of TCIM / CAM (Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine)

For example:

Dr Geetha Krishnan, Technical Officer, TCIM Unit, WHO, Geneva

Amarjeet S Bhamra (United Kingdom) – Representing British Ayurvedic Medical Council

Bhaswati Bhattacharya, MPH, MD, Ph.D. (USA, India) – Cornell University

Isabelle Wachsmuth, MSc, MPH (Switzerland) – Project Manager in World Health Organization

Prof. Dr. Madan Thangavelu (United Kingdom) – Cambridge University

Jesper Odde Madsen (Denmark) – Science Journalist and Communication Consultant with Focus on Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Nora Laubstein (Germany) – President of ANME

Dr. Peter Kath (Germany) – President of EUAA

Carol Ann (McCracken) Hontz (USA) – Specialized Kinesiology

Stephan Hein (United Kingdom) – Holistic Health Practitioner

Tomas Pfeiffer – Philosopher, Biotronicist

Prof. Valdis Pirags, MD – Professor of Medicine at the University of Latvia

Mgr. Miloslava Rutova – Facilitator and Therapist of One Brain Kinesiology, Member of the Czech Parliament

Dr. rer. nat. Katharina C. Wirnitzer – Sports Scientist and Senior Lecturer for Sports Science and Sports Didactics

and many more. www.whc2021prague.com/#members

For the first time in Europe, the Congress will be held in an online 3D environment where participants will be free to move about at will and choose among three lecture halls (interpretation into CZ, EN, DE), poster presentations, and exhibition booths.

After the event, participants will have access to the Congress environment for the next three months, thanks to their registration – https://whc.itcim.org/users/register

Health knows no boundaries — Let's seek what unites everyone. A unique opportunity, with free admission.

The Congress organizers look forward to seeing everyone www.whc2021prague.com

SOURCE Institute for TCIM