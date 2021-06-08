World Health Congress 2021 Prague organised by Institute for TCIM

PRAGUE, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2nd World Health Congress in Prague will offer for the first time in Europe a unique 3D interface. It will be held on 10th – 12th September 2021.

The participants can, for the first time in Europe, be looking forward to a fully interactive 3D environment, in which, beside the online streaming of contributions of local and global experts in the area of Traditional, Complementary, and Integrative Medicine (TCIM), you will benefit from the opportunity of visiting virtual Congress Halls, Exhibition Booths, or discussing chosen topics on the spot via chat or video calls with the attendees.

"I am delighted that we are already looking forward to the second year of the Congress, which will again bring a number of extraordinary contributions of experts in the area of TCIM, and it will be in a unique interactive 3D environment that can be visited completely free of charge for those who would be interested," said at the beginning Tomas Pfeiffer, Director of the Institute for TCIM that is the organizer of the Congress.

The event also aims to inaugurate the Platform 2020 Prague in full operation. "It is a global information database that will facilitate information exchange in the area of TCIM, and last but not least it will take part in establishing a safe space for communication with EBM," specified Tomas Pfeiffer. The Platform contains various Sections, e.g. Library, Science and Research, Education, Legislation, and others.

The whole project has been extensively discussed at a number of events dedicated to the problematics of TCIM, e.g. in the scope of negotiations in the European Parliament, WHO, British Parliament, Italian Senate, during negotiations with the organizations such as ANME (Association for Natural Medicine in Europe), EUAA (European Ayurveda Association), ISCMR (International Society for Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine Research), and others. "The common goal of all of us actively working in the area of TCIM is to bring relevant information about this area to general public, and also to open a space for dialogue in the professional communities, i.e. in the area of EBM. Health knows no boundaries after all, so let's seek what unites us," concluded Tomas Pfeiffer, and he thus reminded the main idea of the whole Congress.

The interactive 3D Congress will be accessible even for the next 3 months after the end of the live event. Representatives of media will have the opportunity to present their information materials entirely free of charge.

SOURCE Institute for TCIM