World Health Organization highlights Quit Genius as best in class for May 31 "World No Tobacco Day"

The average quit rate for tobacco users on the Quit Genius program is 52 percent - far higher than traditional methods. Its effectiveness has been proven in multiple peer-reviewed studies .

WHO has featured the Quit Genius virtual tobacco solution in its quitting toolkit for this year's World No Tobacco Day.

According to WHO, tobacco causes 8 million deaths every year. While quitting can be challenging, especially with the added social and economic stress that have come as a result of the pandemic, there are many reasons to quit. The benefits of quitting tobacco are almost immediate. After just 20 minutes of quitting smoking, a person's heart rate drops. Within 12 hours, the carbon monoxide level in the blood drops to normal. Within 2-12 weeks, circulation improves and lung function increases. Within 1-9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decrease and within 5-15 years, the stroke risk is reduced to that of a non-smoker.

Built on the evidence-based practice of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Quit Genius combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help people quit smoking and overcome their nicotine addiction.

"We fully support the WHO Commit to Quit campaign and are proud to help people quit their tobacco addictions. To date, Quit Genius has helped more than 60,000 people quit smoking and our mission is to help many more," says Dr. Yusuf Sherwani, CEO and Co-Founder of Quit Genius.

To learn more about World No Tobacco Day, visit the WHO website .

Join thousands of people across the globe and commit to quit by taking the pledge .

