World Health Organization's Closed-Door Video Shows Claim "Science Is Settled" About Vaccine Safety Is Dangerously Wrong, Says ICAN's Del Bigtree

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Closed door" videos uncovered by the non-profit Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) shows key officials and doctors at the December 3, 2019, World Health Organization's Global Vaccine Safety Summit directly contradicting their public claims of vaccine safety and research that proves "the science is settled."

The videos were made public and streamed last week on "The HighWire with Del Bigtree," ICAN's weekly science and health news program. Fifteen key moments from WHO's Global Vaccine Safety Summit can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/sbderc5

"This footage is shocking and highly damaging," says Del Bigtree, the Emmy-winning host of "The HighWire" and founder of ICAN. "It shows the WHO is dishonest, deceitful, and more interested in cover-up than addressing the peril of vaccine risk. They are literally clueless about how to perform safety studies on vaccines."

Bigtree says that the video acquired by "The HighWire" shows "The science is far from settled, which for most people will be unsettling.

"We can now presume to know why there has been such a mad rush—and it is madness—to get mandatory vaccine laws on the books in many states," Bigtree asserts. "The truth is coming for Big Pharma, and their time is tight; they're pulling out all the stops to coerce power over free Americans' health decisions for themselves and especially their children though state decree."

Bigtree notes the World Health Agency declared that vaccine hesitancy is one of the top 10 threats to global health. "But the danger that becomes apparent in these videos is the hesitancy by the WHO to perform statistically powerful long term safety surveillance studies," he says.

Bigtree concludes this is very concerning for Americans, but also proves there is a world-wide problem.

