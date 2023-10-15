World Health Summit kicks off in Berlin

News provided by

World Health Summit

15 Oct, 2023, 06:44 ET

Experts from around the world meet at the most important forum on global health

BERLIN, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Summit 2023, the world's leading meeting for global health, began Sunday morning in Berlin. From October 15 to 17, international representatives from politics, science, business and civil society will discuss crucial issues in global health under the motto "A Defining Year for Global Health Action". Well over 300 speakers, including around 20 ministers, are expected to join.
The entire program is available online.
More speakers and program details

The opening ceremony takes place tonight at 6:00 PM CEST. Speakers on stage will include German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach, Ayoade Alakija, medical doctor from Nigeria and WHO Special Envoy, Youth Envoy to the President of the UN 27th Climate Change Conference (COP27) Omnia El Omrani, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who will join live digitally, as well as Christina Chilimba, founder of a youth organization in Malawi. Video messages include the Prime Minister of Barbados and the French and Japanese Ministers of Health.
More on the opening ceremony

Livestream for the opening ceremony: www.worldhealthsummit.org

The entire World Health Summit 2023 is open to the press.
Media information and material is available in the press kit:
www.worldhealthsummit.org/media/presskit.html

All livestream links are available in the online program and at www.worldhealthsummit.org. Video and audio material can be used upon request. Credit: World Health Summit

The recordings of all session will be available here:
www.youtube.com/worldhealthsummit 

World Health Summit 2023
October 15-17
JW Marriott Hotel Berlin
Stauffenbergstraße 26
10785 Berlin, Germany & Digital
www.worldhealthsummit.org

#WHS2023
Twitter: @WorldHealthSmt
LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram: @worldhealthsummit

 Press contact
Alida Tiekötter
+49 30 450 572102
[email protected] 

SOURCE World Health Summit

