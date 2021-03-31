World Healthcare Market Assessment and Forecast to 2025 - AI Applications, Cloud Computing, Patient Engagement Solutions, and Home Monitoring Present Strong Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Developing Innovative ROI Streams and Patient-centric Virtual Care Approaches will Shape the Global Healthcare Industry, Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global COVID-19 pandemic and other geo-political events left many businesses facing an unprecedented state of uncertainty.

Healthcare companies across the care continuum remain grappling with these new challenges, of which the extent and longevity remain unknown. Spurred by the year's events, healthcare delivery has accelerated its transformation, and the concept of anytime-anywhere care has taken course to become mainstream.

Digital health applications - especially telehealth and remote patient monitoring - saw tremendous demand as the only means to continue care delivery for many during the pandemic.

To align with the new normal, vendors will need to redefine their visions and strategies, ensuring they are ready to tackle 2021 and beyond. Use of artificial intelligence (AI) across the spectrum of applications, cloud computing, patient engagement solutions, and home monitoring represent strong opportunities for growth.

The new vision for healthcare in 2021 will focus on access, quality, and affordability, in addition to strategies designed to overcome the losses sustained in 2020, while ensuring healthcare remains precise, preventive, and outcome-based in the promotion of social and financial inclusion.

Research Highlights

This study covers aspects of the global healthcare industry that develop and provide products, solutions, and/or services across the care spectrum for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

Key sectors considered in the study scope are pharmaceuticals and biotechnology (pharma & biotech); in-vitro diagnostics (IVD); advanced medical technologies; medical imaging and informatics; and digital health.

The study period is 2019 to 2025 using a base year of 2020.

The 2021 outlook concludes with a discussion of five growth opportunities identified by the publisher as the major areas where competitors in this space must take action.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary - Global Healthcare Industry Outlook

Key Highlights of the Global Healthcare Industry

Challenges Faced by the Global Healthcare Industry in 2020

How Did We Fare? Pre-COVID-19 Predictions for 2020

How Did We Fare? Post-COVID-19 Predictions for 2020

Global Healthcare Industry Historic Sales and Forecast

Top Predictions for 2021

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Healthcare Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope - Global Healthcare Industry

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4. Macro-economic Factors Impacting Global Healthcare Industry

Key Macro-economic Factors Impacting Healthcare in 2021

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Sectors

Implication of Brexit on the Healthcare Industry

Implication of the Joe Biden Presidency in the United States

Global Healthcare Market Impact of Macro-economic Factors

5. Key Global Healthcare Revenue Trends, 2021

Global Healthcare Industry Historic Sales and Forecast

Sector Performance - Historic Sales and Forecast

Global Healthcare Revenue by Region in 2021

6. Key Predictions for 2021

Prediction 1 - By the End 2021, Approximately 4.12 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses will be Delivered Globally to Immunize Three Priority Get Groups

Vaccine Distribution and Uptake Determine Large-scale Immunization in Low- and Middle-income Countries

Comparison of Key COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Advanced Stage of Development

Key Advanced Stage COVID-19 Therapeutics Candidates

Prediction 2 - Globally, Approximately 35% of Patient Interactions will Go Virtual as the Physician will No Longer be the Automatic First Touch Point

Prediction 3 - Up to 75% of Hospitals' Capital Equipment Budgets will be Diverted to Other Immediate Needs; Flexible Pricing Models Become the Norm

Prediction 4 - US Hospital Margins will Improve from Q2'21 to 1-5% with New Revenue Innovation and Reimbursement Transformation

Prediction 5 - Imaging IT will See Investments Worth $2 Billion in High-growth Areas as Enterprise IT, Imaging Workflow Efficiency, Interoperability, and Analytics Become Critical

in High-growth Areas as Enterprise IT, Imaging Workflow Efficiency, Interoperability, and Analytics Become Critical Prediction 6 - Multi-gene Panels and NGS Tests will Emerge as a New Testing Standard for NSCLC and Colorectal and Prostate Cancer Treatment Pathways, Projecting an Opportunity of About $1.7 Billion by End of 2021

by End of 2021 Prediction 7 - The Virtual Care Market Absorbs Telehealth as Solutions Expand to Offer Integrated Offerings Across the Care Continuum

Prediction 8 - More than 25% of Interventional Medical Equipment Application Support Specialist Interactions with Hospital Surgical Teams will Happen Remotely; Hybrid Models of Interaction (In-person and Remote) will Become More Common

Prediction 9 - Behavioral Health will Drive Increased Growth in the Digital Therapeutics Market by Three Times from 2021 to 2023

Prediction 10 - Up to 50 New Deals will Lead to $2 Billion in Spending on Imaging Solutions Via Enterprise-Customer Partnership Models

7. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Segment Outlook, 2021

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology - 2021 Market Snapshot

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology - Companies to Watch

8. In-vitro Diagnostics Segment Outlook, 2021

In-vitro Diagnostics - 2021 Market Snapshot

In-vitro Diagnostics - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025

In-vitro Diagnostics - Companies to Watch

9. Advanced Medical Technologies Segment Outlook, 2021

Advanced Medical Technologies - 2021 Market Snapshot

Advanced Medical Technologies - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025

Advanced Medical Technologies - Companies to Watch

10. Medical Imaging and Informatics Segment Outlook, 2021

Medical Imaging and Informatics - 2021 Market Snapshot

Medical Imaging and Informatics - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025

Medical Imaging and Informatics - Companies to Watch

11. Digital Health Segment Outlook, 2021

Digital Health - 2021 Market Snapshot

Digital Health - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025

Digital Health - Companies to Watch

12. Regional Predictions, 2021

2021 Predictions - US

2021 Predictions - Latin America

2021 Predictions - Europe (Excluding the UK)

(Excluding the UK) 2021 Predictions - The UK

2021 Predictions - The Middle East

2021 Predictions - Africa

2021 Predictions - Japan

2021 Predictions - China

2021 Predictions - India

2021 Predictions - South Korea

2021 Predictions - Australia and New Zealand

13. Growth Opportunity Universe - Total Healthcare

Growth Opportunity 1: Real-world Data-supported Approaches for Increasing the Adoption of I-O Agents into Standard of Care, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital POCT Platforms for Infectious Disease Testing, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Virtual Platforms in High-acuity Care for Optimizing Workflow and Improving Clinical Outcomes, 2021

Growth Opportunity 4: AI in Imaging for Optimizing Workflow and Improving Clinical Outcomes, 2021

Growth Opportunity 5: Telehealth Expansion of Services Towards Virtual Care Across the Care Continuum, 2021

14. Key Conclusions

Key Concluding Thoughts

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33ch22

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

