World Healthcare Market Assessment and Forecast to 2025 - AI Applications, Cloud Computing, Patient Engagement Solutions, and Home Monitoring Present Strong Growth Opportunities
The global COVID-19 pandemic and other geo-political events left many businesses facing an unprecedented state of uncertainty.
Healthcare companies across the care continuum remain grappling with these new challenges, of which the extent and longevity remain unknown. Spurred by the year's events, healthcare delivery has accelerated its transformation, and the concept of anytime-anywhere care has taken course to become mainstream.
Digital health applications - especially telehealth and remote patient monitoring - saw tremendous demand as the only means to continue care delivery for many during the pandemic.
To align with the new normal, vendors will need to redefine their visions and strategies, ensuring they are ready to tackle 2021 and beyond. Use of artificial intelligence (AI) across the spectrum of applications, cloud computing, patient engagement solutions, and home monitoring represent strong opportunities for growth.
The new vision for healthcare in 2021 will focus on access, quality, and affordability, in addition to strategies designed to overcome the losses sustained in 2020, while ensuring healthcare remains precise, preventive, and outcome-based in the promotion of social and financial inclusion.
Research Highlights
This study covers aspects of the global healthcare industry that develop and provide products, solutions, and/or services across the care spectrum for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
Key sectors considered in the study scope are pharmaceuticals and biotechnology (pharma & biotech); in-vitro diagnostics (IVD); advanced medical technologies; medical imaging and informatics; and digital health.
The study period is 2019 to 2025 using a base year of 2020.
The 2021 outlook concludes with a discussion of five growth opportunities identified by the publisher as the major areas where competitors in this space must take action.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary - Global Healthcare Industry Outlook
- Key Highlights of the Global Healthcare Industry
- Challenges Faced by the Global Healthcare Industry in 2020
- How Did We Fare? Pre-COVID-19 Predictions for 2020
- How Did We Fare? Post-COVID-19 Predictions for 2020
- Global Healthcare Industry Historic Sales and Forecast
- Top Predictions for 2021
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Healthcare Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope - Global Healthcare Industry
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
4. Macro-economic Factors Impacting Global Healthcare Industry
- Key Macro-economic Factors Impacting Healthcare in 2021
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
- COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Sectors
- Implication of Brexit on the Healthcare Industry
- Implication of the Joe Biden Presidency in the United States
- Global Healthcare Market Impact of Macro-economic Factors
5. Key Global Healthcare Revenue Trends, 2021
- Global Healthcare Industry Historic Sales and Forecast
- Sector Performance - Historic Sales and Forecast
- Global Healthcare Revenue by Region in 2021
6. Key Predictions for 2021
- Prediction 1 - By the End 2021, Approximately 4.12 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses will be Delivered Globally to Immunize Three Priority Get Groups
- Vaccine Distribution and Uptake Determine Large-scale Immunization in Low- and Middle-income Countries
- Comparison of Key COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Advanced Stage of Development
- Key Advanced Stage COVID-19 Therapeutics Candidates
- Prediction 2 - Globally, Approximately 35% of Patient Interactions will Go Virtual as the Physician will No Longer be the Automatic First Touch Point
- Prediction 3 - Up to 75% of Hospitals' Capital Equipment Budgets will be Diverted to Other Immediate Needs; Flexible Pricing Models Become the Norm
- Prediction 4 - US Hospital Margins will Improve from Q2'21 to 1-5% with New Revenue Innovation and Reimbursement Transformation
- Prediction 5 - Imaging IT will See Investments Worth $2 Billion in High-growth Areas as Enterprise IT, Imaging Workflow Efficiency, Interoperability, and Analytics Become Critical
- Prediction 6 - Multi-gene Panels and NGS Tests will Emerge as a New Testing Standard for NSCLC and Colorectal and Prostate Cancer Treatment Pathways, Projecting an Opportunity of About $1.7 Billion by End of 2021
- Prediction 7 - The Virtual Care Market Absorbs Telehealth as Solutions Expand to Offer Integrated Offerings Across the Care Continuum
- Prediction 8 - More than 25% of Interventional Medical Equipment Application Support Specialist Interactions with Hospital Surgical Teams will Happen Remotely; Hybrid Models of Interaction (In-person and Remote) will Become More Common
- Prediction 9 - Behavioral Health will Drive Increased Growth in the Digital Therapeutics Market by Three Times from 2021 to 2023
- Prediction 10 - Up to 50 New Deals will Lead to $2 Billion in Spending on Imaging Solutions Via Enterprise-Customer Partnership Models
7. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Segment Outlook, 2021
- Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology - 2021 Market Snapshot
- Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025
- Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology - Companies to Watch
8. In-vitro Diagnostics Segment Outlook, 2021
- In-vitro Diagnostics - 2021 Market Snapshot
- In-vitro Diagnostics - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025
- In-vitro Diagnostics - Companies to Watch
9. Advanced Medical Technologies Segment Outlook, 2021
- Advanced Medical Technologies - 2021 Market Snapshot
- Advanced Medical Technologies - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025
- Advanced Medical Technologies - Companies to Watch
10. Medical Imaging and Informatics Segment Outlook, 2021
- Medical Imaging and Informatics - 2021 Market Snapshot
- Medical Imaging and Informatics - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025
- Medical Imaging and Informatics - Companies to Watch
11. Digital Health Segment Outlook, 2021
- Digital Health - 2021 Market Snapshot
- Digital Health - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025
- Digital Health - Companies to Watch
12. Regional Predictions, 2021
- 2021 Predictions - US
- 2021 Predictions - Latin America
- 2021 Predictions - Europe (Excluding the UK)
- 2021 Predictions - The UK
- 2021 Predictions - The Middle East
- 2021 Predictions - Africa
- 2021 Predictions - Japan
- 2021 Predictions - China
- 2021 Predictions - India
- 2021 Predictions - South Korea
- 2021 Predictions - Australia and New Zealand
13. Growth Opportunity Universe - Total Healthcare
- Growth Opportunity 1: Real-world Data-supported Approaches for Increasing the Adoption of I-O Agents into Standard of Care, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital POCT Platforms for Infectious Disease Testing, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3: Virtual Platforms in High-acuity Care for Optimizing Workflow and Improving Clinical Outcomes, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 4: AI in Imaging for Optimizing Workflow and Improving Clinical Outcomes, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 5: Telehealth Expansion of Services Towards Virtual Care Across the Care Continuum, 2021
14. Key Conclusions
- Key Concluding Thoughts
- List of Exhibits
