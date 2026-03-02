WORLD HEARING DAY 2026: AMPLIFON LAUNCHES WORLDWIDE INITIATIVES TO PROMOTE HEARING HEALTH AWARENESS AND PREVENTION

MILAN, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifon, the global leader in hearing care services and solutions and parent company of US brand Miracle-Ear, will launch various initiatives in several countries around the world to raise awareness, educate, and promote hearing health prevention on World Hearing Day, tomorrow, March 3, 2026. The initiatives will take place in the US, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Italy, and France.

Amplifon's logo

In addition to the free tests offered daily in its 10,000 audiological centers in the 26 countries in which it operates, the Amplifon Group has planned special activities to reach and inform an increasingly wider audience. In the United States, Amplifon and Miracle-Ear will promote hearing health with free hearing tests in Minneapolis, at the Group's American offices, and inside the Mall of America, one of the largest in the country. It has also organized training activities for employees in the US, Canada, and Latin America. The tests will also be carried out in Melbourne, Australia, thanks to a partnership with the local pharmacy chain HealthSave.

In Italy, at the two global and national headquarters in Milan, the Group planned a day dedicated to employees and partner companies, combining training sessions and hearing tests using OtoKiosk, Amplifon's proprietary technology for certified audiometric testing via iPad. In Milan, the initiative will also involve the people of Chora&Will Media, an Italian podcast production company. At the same time, Amplifon, together with Udito Italia Onlus and the World Health Organization (WHO), also promoted the Hearing Marathon, which was held on February 27 at Palazzo Montecitorio in Rome, Italy. Awareness-raising activities will also be carried out in France, where the Group will offer free hearing tests both at its offices in Paris and at its headquarters in the capital's 15th arrondissement.

Finally, Amplifon will promote the global social media campaign "Everyday Hearing Tests," dedicated to the emotional value of sounds, reminding us that a hearing check is the key to continuing to be moved by the world around us. The campaign, created by Amplifon together with Small and Accenture Song Italy, will be online from March 3rd through Hearing Awareness Month in 17 countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, Italy, Spain, Germany, and France. Additionally, in collaboration with the Italian agency BRV7, Amplifon will publish a video on its institutional social media channels to encourage hearing care as a healthy habit to be integrated into one's daily routine.

Established by the WHO, this event is the main opportunity to raise awareness about hearing loss and the stigma associated with it. This is an urgent commitment, given the data released by the WHO: today, more than 1.5 billion people live with hearing loss (expected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050), and more than 1 billion young people under the age of 35 are at risk due to excessive noise exposure.[1]

