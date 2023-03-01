World Hearing Day Deals from ZVOX on Noise Cancelling Earbuds and Headphones and TV Speaker With Hearing Aid Technology

Now Through March 6th: AV120 TV Speaker - $99.99, or Two Pairs of the AV30 Noise Cancelling Earbuds or AV52 Headphones - $99.98.

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Hearing Day on March 3rd, ZVOX, the leader in dialogue clarification technology, is offering special deals on TV Speakers, earbuds, and noise-cancelling headphones – all with built-in voice clarification technology that can make TV watching more enjoyable for people with mild to moderate hearing loss:

ZVOX AV120 AccuVoice TV Speaker with Dialogue Clarification Technology

ZVOX's new AV120 AccuVoice TV Speaker is only $99.99 (a $20 savings), available at zvox.com, amazon.com, or walmart.com.

The limited-time ZVOX offers will be especially good for people with mild to moderate hearing loss but who may not need hearing aids. ZVOX's proprietary AccuVoice system boosts and clarifies TV voices without raising the overall level of the soundtrack. So, people who watch TV shows, movies, or streaming videos on TVs, tablets, phones, or computers can hear voices clearly – even at low volumes.

The AV120 AccuVoice TV Speaker with Bluetooth provides users with two levels of ZVOX's proprietary AccuVoice dialogue clarifying technology to "lift" TV dialogue out of background sounds, so you can hear every word – even at low volumes or during heavy action sequences. Measuring 15" w x 2" h x 2.5" d, the low-profile speaker is designed for ease of use and placement, with just one connecting wire that plugs into a TV or laptop's audio output. With Bluetooth, users can also stream music or podcasts from their phones, tablet, or laptop. The remote control uses large, easy-to-read buttons for added user convenience.

true wireless earbuds are small yet powerful and feature hybrid noise cancellation that reduces ambient sounds by 23 decibels. Designed for use with mobile devices, the AV30s are great for movies, videos, or sporting events. Their AccuVoice mode is also perfect for video conferencing and phone calls. The ZVOX AV52 headphones feature AccuVoice technology, more than 24 hours of playtime, and hybrid noise-cancellation for a 26-decibel reduction of ambient sound, making them ideal for work and travel. The rechargeable battery system lasts for 24 hours or more in noise-cancelling mode. They connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or with the supplied cord. They are extremely comfortable and can be worn for hours without fatigue. They use USB-C for charging.

ZVOX: A New Kind of Hearing Company.

Committed to enhancing and discovering hearing solutions for almost 20 years, from its start as a traditional home theater speaker company, ZVOX gained success and industry recognition for its line of critically acclaimed TV speakers, sound bars, and SoundBases. In 2014, ZVOX introduced a landmark technology that would change the company's focus and establish it as the unrivaled leader in dialogue clarity enhancement. Its patented AccuVoice technology uses advanced algorithms to mimic the function of a hearing aid, resulting in a dramatically new level of dialogue boosting and voice clarity. With the launch of its first AccuVoice TV Speaker, ZVOX created a new category of dialogue-clarifying sound bars, speakers, and headphones and found a broader audience among the over-fifty demographic and consumers with mild hearing loss. Today ZVOX offers a variety of hearing-related products including speakers, wireless headphones, and hearing aids. Based in Swampscott, MA, ZVOX sells through zvox.com, Amazon, Walmart.com, and selected retailers.

For more information visit zvox.com or search for ZVOX on amazon.com.

