World Hemostasis Diagnostic Analyzers and Reagent Market for over 40 Tests: Americas, EMEA, APAC--A 74-Country Analysis--Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Technology and Instrumentation Review

This new 74-country survey provides granular data and analysis not available from any other source.

The report explores business and technological trends; provides test volume and sales forecasts for 40 hemostasis procedures, as well as sales and market shares of leading competitors; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading market players; and identifies specific product and business opportunities facing instrument and consumable suppliers during the next five years.

Rationale

The growing cost-containment pressures in major industrialized nations, coupled with continued technological advances in chromogenic substrates, monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, IT and laboratory automation will radically change the global coagulation diagnostics practice during the next five years.

New specific and sensitive markers of coagulation will be increasingly used on automated instrumentation. Coagulation testing will also become more standardized, offering opportunities for quality control products and services. Moreover, the continuing contraction of the hospital system and technological advances will facilitate decentralization of the coagulation testing closer to the patient, thus creating additional opportunities and challenges for suppliers.

Coagulation Tests Analyzed in the Report

Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1), Activated Protein C Resistance, Activated PTT (APTT), Alpha 2-Antiplasmin, Antithrombin III, Bleeding Time, D-Dimer, Factor II, Factor V, Factor V Leiden, Factor VII, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Factor Ixa, Factor X (Stuart Factor), Factor Xa, Factor XI, Factor XII, Factor XIII, Fibrin Degradation Products, Fibrinogen, Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation, Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa, Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia, Plasmin, Plasminogen, Plasminogen Activator Inhib., Platelet Function/Aggregation, Protein C, Protein S, Prothrombin Mutation, Prothrombin Time (PT), Reptilase Time, Thrombin Time, Von Willebrandâ€™s Factor Fav/Ag, and others.

Geographic Regions

Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America

Country Analyses

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, United Arab Emirates, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Sales and Market Share Analysis

- Sales and market shares of instrument and reagent suppliers in major countries.

Competitive Assessments

- Extensive strategic profiles of major suppliers and emerging market entrants.

Market Segmentation Analysis

- Comprehensive market segmentation analysis in major countries, including:

- Hospitals

- Commercial/Private Laboratories

- Physician Offices

- Ambulatory Care Centers

- Test volume forecasts for over 40 major procedures.

Current and Emerging Products

- Review of established and emerging procedures.

- Comparison of automated and semi-automated analyzers marketed by Diagnostica Stago, Helena, IL, Siemens, Sysmex and other suppliers.

Technology Review

- Analysis of current and emerging technologies and their potential market applications.

- Companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.

Strategic Recommendations

- Product development and business expansion opportunities with significant market appeal.

- "Ideal" product models with tentative prices and operating characteristics.

- Alternative market penetration strategies for instrument and reagent suppliers.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Contains over 900 pages and 284 tables



Companies Profiled

Abbott

Accriva

Axis-Shield

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio/Data

Chrono-Log

Corgenix

Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech

Grifols

Helena Laboratories

HYPHEN BioMed

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Roche

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sienco

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher



