World Heritage Comes Alive At The United Nations: 2026 World Heritage And Cultural Festival Opens In New York

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 World Heritage and Cultural Festival officially opened its doors at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Organized by the Sino-American Culture and Arts Foundation (SACAF), the landmark event brought together world natural and cultural heritage sites from across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean Islands in a vibrant week-long exhibition at the heart of international diplomacy.



The choice of venue could not be more fitting. Lily Gray, Senior Liaison Officer at the UNESCO New York Office, captured the significance perfectly: "Here at the United Nations Headquarters, this is especially meaningful. People from all over the world come together here, and today's week-long exhibition in the UN serves as a powerful reminder that culture is not only a heritage we inherit, but also something we create and share together. Music, art, and cultural expressions reflect the vision and creativity of people from around the world."



Ma Yunfei, Director of the China National Tourist Office in New York, underscored the unifying power of cultural heritage, noting that the richness and diversity of the world stem from the variety of human civilizations - and that intangible cultural heritage possesses a unique power to transcend language and connect people across cultural boundaries.



SACAF President Li Li shone a spotlight on Mt. Huangshan - a UNESCO World Natural and Cultural Heritage site and Global Geopark - introducing its celebrated "Five Wonders" -uniquely shaped pine trees, dramatic rock formations, seas of clouds, breathtaking winter snow scenery, and natural hot springs. She also highlighted the rich Huizhou culture at the mountain's base and the vibrant Huizhou fish lantern dance, embodying centuries of local folk tradition.



The festival floor pulsed with energy as nations including China, Malaysia, Indonesia， Japan, South Korea, Greece, Bulgaria, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Ethiopia, and Kenya presented cultural and artistic showcases. LED displays looped footage of Mt. Huangshan, including its legendary Welcoming Pine Trees, while guests savored world-renowned teas - including the prized Keemum black tea, one of the world's three most famous high-mountain black teas, and the delicate Huangshan Maofeng.



Through exhibitions, performances, and cultural exchange, the 2026 World Heritage and Cultural Festival, according to Li Li, was a clear reminder to the world "that our differences are our greatest strength."

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SOURCE SACAF