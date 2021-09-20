World Hexamine Market Report 2021: CAGR Market Growth of 6.5% Forecast Between 2021-2026, with Market Value of $585.6 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hexamine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hexamine market attained a value of 369.8 USD million in 2020. Aided by the growing demand for the product from various end-use sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2026 to reach a value of 585.6 USD million by 2026.



Hexamine or hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is defined as a heterocyclic compound which is available in the form of a white crystalline powder and has a cage-like structure resembling adamantane. It has a fishy or ammonia-like odour, has a density of 1.33 g/cm3 (at 20 C) and is highly soluble in water. Industrially, hexamine is produced by the reaction between ammonia and formaldehyde. Based on form, it is divided into un-stabilised and stabilised. Each form has a different set of applications. Hexamine is used in the production of liquid and powdery preparations of phenolic resins. It is also used as bunders in clutch and brake linings.



The hexamine market is being driven by the rising application of the product in various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, textile, agrochemical, and rubber industry, among others. In the pharmaceutical industry, the downstream product of hexamine, known as Hexamine Hippurate is used to suppress or eliminate urinary bacteria associated with chronic or recurrent infection. Hence, the rising cases of urinary infection especially among the geriatric population is likely to propel the demand for hexamine in the forecast period. The market will be driven by the rising demand for agrochemicals such as herbicides, fungicides and insecticides, as hexamine is key raw material in their production. Hexamine is used in the production of phenolic resins which is likely to witness a significant demand in the adhesives and sealants sector, which will further augment the market growth.



In terms of region, the Asia Pacific occupies a significant share in the market and is likely to witness a considerable growth in the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by the rising demand for hexamine as a food preservative in the food and beverage industry. The market will further be aided by the rising demand for hexamine from the thriving construction sector in countries like China and India, owing to the rising population and increasing disposable income of the citizens.



The market report analyses the market based on segmentations such as grades, applications and major regions.



By grade, the market is bifurcated into:

Stabilised

Unstabilised

Based on application, the industry can be segmented into:

Polymer and Plastics

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives and Sealants

Leather and Textile

Paper

Mining Explosives

Others

The regional markets for hexamine include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.



Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Hexion Inc.

Methanol Chemicals Company (Chemanol)

Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary



6 Snapshot



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Hexamine Market Analysis



9 Regional Analysis



10 Market Dynamics



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

14 Industry Events and Developments



