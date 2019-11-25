World Holographic Imaging Industry Report 2019-2029 - Key Players are RealView Imaging, EchoPixel, Holoxica, Holografika, Looking Glass Factory, Microsoft, Voxon Photonics, and SeeReal Technologies

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Holographic Imaging Market: Focus on Product Type, Nature, Technology, Application, End Use, 11 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Holographic Imaging market was valued to be $19.9 million in 2018, and is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate to reach $564.8 million by 2029.

The holographic imaging market is at an initial stage. Conventional methods overshadow the market for holographic imaging. A careful assessment of the end-user perception reveals that market perception is largely divided into two groups - one that is optimistic about novel technologies, and the other which prefers traditionally used and proven methods.

While no one argues the merits of new technologies, several think the idea of holographic imaging is ahead of its time. Most of those who are against the rapid adoption of new 3D visualization technologies such as volumetric displays and light field displays happen to be senior radiologists. Most of the radiologists were found to be conservative. This factor could prove to be a hindrance to the growth of the holographic imaging market for the next few years.

Currently, there is an intense race for market domination in terms of technologies. Scientific breakthroughs and strides are being made in the field of augmented reality and virtual reality. In comparison, holographic imaging seems to require more R&D as of now. Some of the areas where holographic imaging has an edge over its counterparts include anatomy education and patient education. Since AR and VR actively use headgear, there are certain demerits associated with them pertaining to user discomfort, which need to be worked on.



As tech startups in the field of volumetric displays and light field displays make technological breakthroughs, it is anticipated that the interest and demand for such technologies will grow over time. So far, the market has witnessed limited participation in the medical industry giants. However, as more new entrants establish themselves in the market and the demand for such technologies grow, it is anticipated that the market might witness increased participation from big players in the medical industry. This is one of the optimistic scenarios and could lead to considerable growth in the market size during the forecast period.



The report does not assess the market for 'true' holograms, since they do not exist currently. Producing real holograms requires an immense amount of computing and processing speed, which would not be commercially viable for the present market conditions. However, when done right, technologies such as light field display can outperform a hologram in terms of quality and resolution.

Expert Quote



Most of the companies in the industry are tech start-ups and several of them are involved in R&D and investigation of use cases, which is why the market size is small. However, one interesting thing could be a potential merger between a large industry player that sells MRI scanners or 3D displays, and a tech company that develops holographic imaging technology. If such a merger happens, the market could grow tenfold - Balogh Tibor (CEO & Owner, Holografika Kft)



Scope of the Holographic Imaging Systems Market



The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global holographic imaging market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2029. The scope of this report is focused on the different applications of holographic imaging with different technologies, their nature, and end-use, as well as country-wise analysis.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global holographic imaging market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms and technological advancements. The market has been segmented into 'product type', 'application', 'end-use', 'technology', 'nature' and 'region'.

The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the global holographic imaging market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, end-user perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each product, end-use, application, nature, technology and region, as well as other vital information with respect to the holographic imaging market.



Key Companies in the Holographic Imaging Industry



The key players contributing to the global holographic imaging market are RealView Imaging Ltd., EchoPixel, Inc., Holoxica Ltd., Holografika Kft, Looking Glass Factory, Microsoft Corporation, Voxon Photonics Pty. Ltd. and SeeReal Technologies S.A.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How is the role of holographic imaging in surgical applications expected to evolve in the future?

Technologies such as volumetric imaging and light field display are currently mostly in the development phase. Will they be dominant in the future?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global holographic imaging market?

What are the steps taken by the industry players to overcome the challenge associated with being in a field that requires extensive R&D from scratch?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players of holographic imaging market to sustain the competition?

What is the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for different product categories available in the market?

What are the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for holographic imaging systems associated with each type of application?

What is the role of each type of player in holographic imaging market?

How will a merger between a medical industry giant and a holographic imaging company shape the market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Report Scope and Methodology



2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

2.1.1 Regulations in North America

2.1.2 Regulations in Europe

2.1.3 Regulations in Other Countries

2.2 Industry Ecosystem

2.2.1 Integrated Systems Manufacturers

2.2.2 Software Providers

2.3 Commonly Adopted Strategies

2.4 Industry Takeaways

2.5 End User Perception



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Product Launches and Upgrades

3.1.2 Product Approvals

3.1.3 Strategic Collaborations

3.1.4 Recognitions

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Growth Share Analysis

3.3.1 Growth-Share Matrix (by Application)

3.3.2 Growth-Share Matrix (by Product)

3.3.3 Growth-Share Matrix (by Region)



4 Global Holographic Imaging Market Scenario

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Emerging Trends

4.3 Awaited Technological Advancements

4.3.1 Advancement in Volumetric Haptics

4.3.2 Context-based Volumetric Displays



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Demand and Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.2 Rising Prominence of Technology-Enabled Anatomy Education

5.2.3 Need for a More Efficient PACS Storage System

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Limited Near-Term Applications with Significant Benefits

5.3.2 Competition from Alternative 3D Visualization Technologies Such as AR and VR

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Future M&A Deals

5.4.2 Development of the Apps Marketplace



6 Global Holographic Imaging Market (by Product Type)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Integrated Systems

6.2.1 Display Systems and Headgear

6.2.2 Other Accessories

6.3 Software



7 Global Holographic Imaging Market (by Nature)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Human

7.3 Veterinary



8 Global Holographic Imaging Market (by Technology)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Volumetric Display

8.3 Light Field Display and Other Autostereoscopic Displays



9 Global Holographic Imaging Market (by End-Use), 2018-2029

9.1 Overview

9.2 Diagnostic Clinics

9.3 Operating Rooms and Interventional Suites



10 Global Holographic Imaging Market (by Application)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Anatomy and Patient Education

10.3 Surgical Support

10.3.1 Pre-surgery Planning

10.3.2 Procedural Guidance

10.4 Medical Research



11 Global Holographic Imaging Market (by Region)

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Avegant Corporation

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Role of Avegant Corporation in the Global Holographic Imaging Market

12.2.3 SWOT Analysis

12.3 EchoPixel Inc.

12.4 Holografika Kft

12.5 Holoxica Ltd.

12.6 Leia Inc.

12.7 Light Field Lab Inc.

12.8 LightSpace Technologies Inc.

12.9 Looking Glass Factory

12.10 Microsoft Corporation

12.11 RealView Imaging Ltd.

12.12 SeeReal Technologies S.A.

12.13 Coretec Industries LLC

12.14 Voxon Photonics Pty. Ltd.



