World Home Diagnostics Markets Report 2023-2028: Privacy Anonymity, The Internet Effect, Rapid Results, Wellness Movement, & COVID-19 Impacts Favourably Influencing the Burgeoning Market

Covid-19 awakens the sleeping giant of at-home diagnostics. Home Diagnostics are set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.



Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now diagnostic testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the outlook for all manner of At Home Diagnostics. Find out where the action is and learn about the players.



Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.



2 Introduction Market Definition

2.1 What Home Diagnostics?

2.2 Home Testing - quiet revolution diagnostics

2.3 Self Send House - knew?

2.3.1 Self

2.3.2 Send

2.3.3 In-House

2.4 Market Definition

2.4.1 Retail Wholesale

2.5 Application Segments

2.5.1 Channel Segments

2.5.2 Technology Segments

2.5.3 Currency

2.5.4 Years

2.6 Methodology

2.6.1 Methodology

2.6.2 Sources

2.6.3 Authors

2.7 Perspective: Healthcare the Industry

2.7.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.7.2 Spending Diagnostics

2.7.3 Important Role of Insurance Diagnostics



3 Industry Overview

3.1 Industry Participants

3.1.1 Supplier

3.1.2 Independent specialized/esoteric

3.1.3 Independent national/regional

3.1.4 Independent analytical

3.1.5 Public National/regional

3.1.6 Hospital

3.1.7 Physician

3.1.8 Pharmacies

3.1.9 Audit body

3.2 Diagnostic Market Segments

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus Segmentation

3.2.3 Segmenting Home Diagnostics Market

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies Scale

3.3.3 Hospital Central

3.3.4 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.4.1 Problem with POLS

3.3.5 Physician's Home Diagnostics

3.3.6 Pharmacies Home Diagnostics

3.3.6.1 Diagnostic Plight Pharmacies - Trying good

3.3.6.2 Theranos Legacy



4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Privacy Anonymity

4.1.2 Internet Effect

4.1.3 Rapid Result

4.1.4 Wellness Movement

4.1.5 COVID-19 Impact

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Trust Factor

4.2.2 Infectious Disease Declining But..

4.2.3 Wellness Hurts

4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.3.1 Multiplex Paradigm Shift

4.3.2 vs. Lateral Flow

4.3.3 Unusual Role

4.3.4 Self Send Competition

4.3.5 Relationship Genetic

4.3.6 Relationship TeleHealth

4.3.7 Sample Collection - Knew?



5 Home Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance How This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 Use This Section

5.2 Startup Detect Roll Next-Gen Molecular Instrument

5.3 Diagnostics of the Real World Third-Generation Platform

5.4 Labcorp Partnering With Getlabs Home Collection

5.5 Salignostics Closes Funding Round

5.6 Health Targets Market 2022

5.7 Grip Molecular Developing Home Respiratory Panel

5.8 Mainz Biomed Developing Home ColoAlert Assay

5.9 Fertility Closes Series A Financing Round

5.10 Continued Demand SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Tests

5.11 Rapid Covid-19 Test Results Risk Going Uncounted

5.12 Grants EUAs Direct-to-Consumer Coronavirus

5.13 Researchers Develop 15-Minute System

5.14 Stanford Developing Low-Cost, At-Home, COVID-19 Saliva Test

5.15 Lucira Health Files $115M

5.16 Spectrum Solutions Gets Mark Saliva Collection Devices

5.17 Sherlock Biosciences Receives Gates Foundation Grant COVID-19 Self-Test

5.18 LabCorp Receives for COVID-19 Test Home Collection

5.19 FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development COVID-19

5.20 approves first at-home coronavirus test

5.21 Free Home Tests Detect More Infections

5.22 Biohacking trend supports self testing

5.23 PerkinElmer EverlyWell Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market

5.24 Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics WHO Prequalification Approval HIV Self-Test

5.25 OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Acquisitions

5.26 Nigerian Govt Approves Alere Self-Test

5.27 Boots launches test treat service across branches

5.28 Scanwell Health moves beyond home testing

5.29 Healthy.io raises million at-home urinalysis tests

5.30 LetsGetChecked collects $30M more at-home health testing

5.31 TestCard, a Urine Test Read Smartphone

5.32 Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M

5.33 Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone cortisol stress

5.34 Tasso scores $6.1M patch-based home blood testing

5.35 Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark

5.36 Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes



7 Global Market Size

7.1 Home Diagnostics Global Market Size Country

7.2 Home Diagnostics Global Market Size Application

7.3 Home Diagnostics Global Market Size Channel

7.4 Home Diagnostics Global Market Size Technology



8 Global Market Application

8.1 Respiratory Market

8.2 Pregnancy Market

8.3 Ovulation Market

8.4 Other Markets



9. Global Market Channel

9.1 Store Market

9.2 Online Market

9.3 Other Channel Market



10 Global Market Technology

10.1 Immunoassay Market

10.2 Chemistry Market

10.3 Nucleic Acid Market

10.4 Other Technology Market



