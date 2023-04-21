World Hospital-at-Home Market Analysis Report 2023: Strong Growth Comes from the Implementation Efforts to Free Up Hospital Beds and Extend the Capabilities of the Highest Level of Care Delivery

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital-at-Home: Market Shares, Market Opportunity, Market Forecasts, 2023-2029" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hospital-at-home market has a CAGR of 119% between 2022 and 2029

Strong growth comes from the implementation efforts to free up hospital beds and extend the capabilities of the highest level of care delivery. The introduction of more sophisticated automated processing into the financial markets doubled the impact of remote monitoring and high-level nursing in the home.

Growth of the hospital-at-home market comes with the ubiquitous adoption of AI. Hospital-at-home brings an intelligent real-time world where queues and paperwork, hassles and drudgery are mostly replaced by an instantaneous provision of high-quality hospital care services when and where they are needed most.

Hospital-at-home brings an all-digital domain measurable and able to provide the highest level of care. The strong growth of Hospital-at-Home markets comes as hospitals struggle to find enough beds for patients.

Acquisitions have been completed, that avenue of growth in facilities is saturated, and building more space is too expensive. Hospitals need to free beds for the highest paying procedures and moving less demanding patients to the home is most feasible. During the pandemic many patients in nursing homes died, so the placement of patients has become a less desirable treatment modality than it was previously.

There is an inevitability to the implementation of hospital at home. Technology has evolved to a place where far more sophisticated levels of care can be delivered at home than was ever possible before.

AI and software-driven systems are a huge part of the market shift. his is the market driving force for the adoption of hospital at home. Patients would rather be home and the cost of care at home is lower. Hospital-at-home is not questioned as to its survival but rather whether it can preserve its identity as it is amalgamated into the American healthcare system.

Key Topics

Hospital-At-Home (HaH)

Acute Hospital Care at Home

Care Givers Available for HaH

Telehealth

AI Services at Home

Home Monitoring

Telehealth Integration

Hospitalized Patients

Hospital Patients Managed at Home

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acute Hospital Care at Home Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Care Givers Available for Acute Hospital Care At Home

1.1.1 Availability Of Virtual Care

1.2 Hospital at Home Health Care Evolution

1.2.1 Infection in Hospitals

1.2.2 History of Convalesce in Homes

1.3 Innovation Center Study on Hospital-at-Home

1.4 Proliferation Of Ambulatory Surgery Centers

1.5 Single-Payer Countries vs. US for Hospital-at-Home

1.5.1 Successful Trials of Hospital-at-Home in the US

1.6 Hospital-At-Home Has a Priority In Care Delivery

2. Acute Hospital Care at Home Market Share, Driving Forces, and Forecasts

2.1 Acute Hospital Care at Home Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 National Nurses Union, Opposes Hospital-At-Home

2.2 Hospital-at-Home Market Shares

2.3 Acute Hospital Care at Home Market Forecasts

2.4 Acute Hospital Care at Home Market Segments

2.5 Homecare Industry Size and Market Shares

2.6 Acute Care Hospital Care at Home Market Forecasts

2.7 Growth in Telehealth

2.8 Growth in AI Services at Home

2.9 Acute Hospital Care at Home Regional Analysis

2.9.1 Hospital at Home Health Care in Australia, Canada, and Europe

2.9.2 Hospital at Home Regional Percentages US and Rest of World

3. Acute Hospital Care at Home Plans

3.1 Acute Hospital Care at Home Waivers

3.1.1 CMS Insurance for Acute Hospital Care at Home

3.2 Home Monitoring Equipment Functions

3.2.1 Benefits of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM)

3.3 Conduit Helps Remote Patient Monitoring

4. Acute Hospital Care at Home Equipment and Technology

4.1 Patient Monitors

4.1.1 AI and Remote Monitoring

4.2 Telehealth Integrated Through Hospital Room TV screens

4.3 Epic and Cerner Electronic Patient Records

4.4 Hospital-at-Home Software: Central Logic

4.4.1 Central Logic

4.4.2 Medalogix

4.5 MultiCare Pulse Heart Institute Treats Heart Failure at Home

5 Acute Hospital Care at Home Company Profiles

5.1 Amedisys/Contessa

5.1.1 Overview and Most Significant Aspects of the Company

5.1.2 Revenue and Financials

5.1.3 Amedisys Positioning

5.1.4 Acquisitions

5.1.5 SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, Threat)

5.1.6 Strengths and Weaknesses Going Forward

5.2 Aurora Enterprises

5.3 Massachusetts General Brigham and Women's Hospital

5.4 HCA/Brookdale Senior Living

5.5 Bon Secours Mercy Health/Conduit Health

5.6 DispatchHealth

5.7 Encompass Health

5.8 Hospital At Home

5.9 Humana

5.10 CenterWell Home Health

5.11 UnitedHealth Group, Optum, and LHC Group

5.12 Mayo Clinic

5.13 Medically Home

5.14 Sana Health

5.15 Senior Helpers

5.16 Trinity Health

5.17 Hospital at Home Research Papers

5.18 Companies Participating in the Hospital Homecare Business

