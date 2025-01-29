World Host Group Acquires A2 Hosting to Create the World's Most Trusted, Innovative Hosting Brand

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Host Group, a fast-growing global hosting leader with over 25 brand acquisitions under its belt, announces its acquisition of A2 Hosting, a high-performance hosting provider known for its commitment to customer service, technical excellence, and product investment. The acquisition marks an exciting change for both World Host Group and A2 Hosting, offering customers around the world with next-level customer care and overall hosting experience.

"Our goal is simple yet transformative: to build the world's most trusted hosting group," said Seb de Lemos, CEO of World Host Group. Seb has a strong track record as a hosting entrepreneur, and has helped build multiple successful businesses in the sector. "At the heart of this vision is a commitment to transparency, reliability, and innovation. With A2 Hosting, we're not only preserving what has made it special, but amplifying it to deliver unparalleled value to its customers."

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in World Host Group's international strategy. As part of this collaboration, A2 Hosting's customers will gain access to enhanced infrastructure, state-of-the-art hardware upgrades, and a global network of data centers spanning the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond.

All of this continues World Host Group's mission to build a global hosting company that customers can trust.

Expanding the Vision of Trust and Excellence

A2 Hosting's Founder and CEO, Bryan Muthig, shared how this acquisition is a natural extension of the vision he and the team worked tirelessly to build.

"It's been an amazing 23-year journey and I have learned more than I ever could have hoped along the way about life, business, and hosting," said Bryan Muthig. "Most importantly, I'm proud of the teams we have built. We have become an incredible organization of almost 180 people spread throughout the world and I'm beyond proud of all that we have accomplished and the challenges we have overcome."

After over two decades of growth, A2 Hosting will become part of World Host Group as a major player not just in the North American market, but global market as well. Muthig continued, "It became apparent that in order for us to grow as a company, we would need to join up with an organization that has the size, scale, and resources that we do not have independently."

A2 Hosting has long been a trusted partner for agencies, developers, and businesses, offering high-performance hosting solutions tailored to their needs. World Host Group's acquisition brings significant investments to build on that core foundation, including infrastructure, advanced customer care, marketing, and next-level hosting experiences.

Muthig said those initial steps should be seen as positive signs for increasing quality as it expands globally.

"While still keeping the special sauce of customer focus and performance that has gotten us this far, World Host Group will take it to the next level," Muthig added.

Key Benefits for A2 Hosting Customers

The global hosting industry—especially for digital agencies—has struggled with a widespread erosion of trust due to surprise charges, aggressive sales tactics, poor support, and overall declines in service quality. A2 Hosting and World Host Group are changing all that.

As part of this transition, World Host Group is committed to ensuring A2 Hosting customers see immediate and tangible benefits. The group's substantial investments will enhance customer experiences while staying true to A2 Hosting's core values of performance and reliability.

"We believe hosting isn't just about servers; it's about trust," added de Lemos. "Our mission is to ensure customers know we have their best interests at heart. Whether you're running a small business website or a global enterprise, trust is what keeps our customers with us."

Here are some of the upcoming plans to do so:

Global Network Expansion : Access to 13+ state-of-the-art data centers worldwide, including new regions in the Middle East and South America . A2 Hosting currently has four data centers.

: Access to 13+ state-of-the-art data centers worldwide, including new regions in the and . A2 Hosting currently has four data centers. Unparalleled Support : Dedicated 24/7 trust and safety teams, ensuring security and reliability at every level.

: Dedicated 24/7 trust and safety teams, ensuring security and reliability at every level. Enhanced Tools for Agencies : Advanced collaboration features, bulk management tools, and integration options tailored to the needs of agency partners.

: Advanced collaboration features, bulk management tools, and integration options tailored to the needs of agency partners. Sustainable Growth: Investment in removing legacy technology and upgrading infrastructure for greater efficiency and reliability.

Looking Ahead: Building Something Bigger and Better, Together

World Host Group's acquisition philosophy is founded on a "buy and build" approach, combining the strengths of acquired brands such as A2 Hosting with the group's innovative practices. "This isn't just about adding A2 Hosting to our portfolio," de Lemos explained. "It's about building something greater together—an ecosystem that empowers businesses and agencies to thrive."

As part of this growth, the company is also working on new investments in the product experience, including a reimagined hosting control panel set to launch in April 2025, designed to revolutionize the hosting experience for users globally. Looking ahead, World Host Group continues to identify exciting businesses and teams to partner with as it delivers on its mission to build the world's most trusted hosting group.

About World Host Group

Backed by a group of experienced hosting entrepreneurs and investors, World Host Group is a global leader in web hosting, managing a portfolio of over 25 brands and serving over 500,000 customers worldwide. With a focus on trust, innovation, and long-term sustainability, the group is redefining what it means to provide exceptional hosting solutions in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

For more information, visit worldhost.group .

About A2 Hosting

Founded in 2003, A2 Hosting delivers performance-optimized hosting solutions for developers, agencies, and businesses. With a focus on speed, reliability, and customer service, A2 Hosting has earned its reputation as a trusted partner in the hosting industry.

For more information, visit a2hosting.com .

SOURCE A2 Hosting Inc.