World Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies, Trends, and Forecasts 2023-2027: Plummeting Costs for Genome Sequencing is Creating a Gold Rush with New Consumers, Market Niches and Technologies

The "Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends - Forecasts by Application, by Technology, by Workflow, and by Product, and by Country, with Executive and Consultant Guides - 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will all newborns receive genetic testing at birth? What segments are growing fastest? Where are the opportunities now that sequencing has gone mainstream?

The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size out for five years. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities, and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Scope of the Report

The Global Market for Human Genome Sequencing

Global Market Overview by Country

Global Market by Application - Overview

Global Market by Technology - Overview

Global Market by Workflow - Overview

Global Market by Product - Overview

Market Sizes by Application

Hereditary Gene Sequencing Market

NIPT Gene Sequencing Market

Oncology Market

Psychology Market

WGES Gene Sequencing Market

Pharmacogenomics Market

DTC Gene Sequencing Market

Research Gene Sequencing Market

Other Application Market

Market Sizes by Technology

Sanger Sequencing Market

NGS/2G Market

3G/ Long Market

Other Technology Market

Market Sizes by Workflow

Sequencing Market

Sample Prep Market

Analysis Market

Market Sizes by Product

Instruments Market

Consumables Market

Software & Services Market

Vision of the Future of Human Gene Sequencing

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Human Gene Sequencing Markets - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Gene Sequencing Definition In This Report

2.1.1 Gene Sequencing

2.1.2 Hereditary

2.1.3 Non Invasive Prenatal Testing

2.1.4 Oncology

2.1.5 Psychology

2.1.6 WGES

2.1.7 Pharmacogenomic

2.1.8 Direct to Consumer

2.1.9 Research

2.1.10 Other

2.2 The Genomics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

2.6 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.6.1 Chromosomes

2.6.2 Genes

2.6.3 Epigenetics

2.6.4 Genetic Testing vs. Gene Sequencing

2.6.5 Cost and Pricing Practice

3 Global Listing of Sequencer Installed Base - Location & Contacts

3.1 Notes to Installed Base Listing

3.2 Illumina Installed Base

4 Market Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

4.2 Human Gene Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

4.2.1 Inherited Disease - Not what it used to be

4.2.1.1 Clinical and Research Lines Blur

4.2.1.2 Genetic Counselling - Not so simple anymore

4.2.1.3 The Genetic Blizzard - Issues of Access and Payment

4.2.2 Newborn Screening - The Standard of Care

4.2.2.1 Newborn Screening - Do Parents Want to Know?

4.2.3 NIPT - We've Only Just Begun

4.2.3.1 NIPT, IVF and the Fertility Practice - PGS, PGD, CCS

4.2.3.2 NIPT in the Future - Beyond Inherited Disease

4.2.4 Oncology - Understanding Two Worlds

4.2.4.1 The Tumor - A Sequence of Sequencing

4.2.4.2 The Tumor - Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy

4.2.4.3 The Human Genome - Predisposition and Prognosis

4.2.5 Pharmacogenomics

4.2.5.1 Sequencing Not the Only Player

4.2.5.2 New Roles for Old Drugs - A Research Bonanza?

4.2.6 Direct To Consumer - More Than Meets the Eye

4.2.6.1 DTC - How Many Segments?

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

4.3.2 The Rise of the Sequencing Lab

4.3.3 Sequencing as a Commodity

4.3.4 Informatics

4.3.5 Instrument Manufacturer Role

4.3.6 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

4.3.7 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

4.3.8 Genetic Counselling as an Industry

4.3.9 Sequencing Adoption and Cannibalization

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 New Diagnoses

5.1.2 Wellness and Prevention

5.1.3 Fertility Technology

5.1.4 Cancer - Screening, Management and Monitoring

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

5.2.2 Lower Costs

5.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

5.2.4 Wellness has a downside

5.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

5.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity

5.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure

5.3.3 Long Reads - Further Segmentation

5.3.4 Linked Reads

5.3.5 New Sequencing Technologies

6 Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Natera Files Suit Against NeoGenomics

6.3 Genomics England to Sequence 100K Newborns

6.4 Novigenix Raises $14M for NGS based Liquid Biopsy

6.5 LetsGetChecked Launching New PGx Service

6.6 Qiagen, Neuron23 Partner for NGS Diagnostic

6.7 Harbinger Health Technology Focused On Oncogenesis

6.8 Delfi Diagnostics to Develop Early Detection Test

6.9 Dante Labs to Introduce WGS to Italian Healthcare System

6.10 Invitae Neurodevelopmental Disorders Testing Service

6.11 Thermo Fisher Obtains CE Mark for Ion Torrent Genexus

6.12 Myriad Genetics Launches Suite of Cancer Tests

6.13 Oncocyte and Thermo Fisher Strike Partnership Deal

6.14 Illumina Partners With Precision Medicine to Assess Liquid Biopsy

6.15 Sysmex Inostics Develops Ultra-Sensitive Liquid Biopsy

6.16 Twist Bioscience, Centogene Partner on NGS-Based Rare Disease Testing

6.17 Strata Oncology Trial Supports NGS Assay

6.18 NYU Gets FDA Clearance for Sequencing Test

6.19 NeoGenomics to Acquire Inivata

6.20 OncoDNA, Institut Curie Partner on Liquid Biopsy Research

6.21 Cancer Heritability Gene Set Expanded

6.22 Whole-Genome Sequencing Could Replace Cytogenetics

6.23 Twist Bioscience, Berry Genomics Partner on Targeted NGS Assays

6.24 Ancestry Shutters Health Offering

6.25 Genetron Health Targeting Early Cancer Detection

6.26 Pan-European Initiative to Build Tools for Sharing Genomic Data

6.27 UK Government Unveils New Genomic Healthcare Strategy

6.28 Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval

6.29 American Heart Association Develops Genetic Testing Guidelines

6.30 Yourgene Health Gets CE Mark for Iona NIPT Test

6.31 NorthShore Looks to Expand Genomics Integration Into Primary Care

6.32 Germline Results From Tumor Sequencing Guides Precision Therapy

6.33 FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling From Personal Genome Diagnostics

6.34 BillionToOne Closes $15M Series A Follow-on Round

6.35 Clinics to Integrate Genomics Into Primary Care

Appendices

United States Medicare System: January 2022 laboratory Fees Schedule

laboratory Fees Schedule The Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2

Profiles of Key Companies



10x Genomics, Inc.

23andME Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AccuraGen Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Agilent/Dako

Akonni Biosystems

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Ancestry.com LLC

Anchor Dx

Arc Bio

Arrayit Corporation

ARUP Laboratories

Astrid Bio

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne

C2i Genomics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Centogene

Cepheid (Danaher)

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Color Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diasorin S.p.A.

Element Biosciences

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Excellerate Bioscience

Fabric Genomics

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Fulgent Genetics

GE Global Research

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Genedrive

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Holdings

Genewiz

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

GenomOncology

Genzyme Corporation

Grifols

Guardant Health

Guardiome

HeiScreen

Helix

Helomics

Hologic

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity, Inc.

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe

Karius

Letsgetchecked

Lexagene

Lunglife AI Inc

Macrogen

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

MDx Health

Medgenome

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech ( Thermo Fisher )

) Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

miR Scientific

MNG Labs

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

Nebula Genomics 448

NeoGenomics

New England Biolabs, Inc.

NGeneBio

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Omega Bioservices

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

OpGen

ORIG3N, Inc.

Origene Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen

QuantuMDx

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Seegene

SeLux Diagnostics

Sema4 Holdings

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Singular Genomics

SkylineDx

Standard BioTools

Sure Genomics, Inc.

Sysmex

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ultima Genomics

Variantyx

Volition

Vyant Bio

