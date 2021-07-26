World HVAC Equipment Market Outlook to 2025 and the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global HVAC Equipment Market Report 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the global HVAC equipment industry. Demand for HVAC equipment is segmented by product, market, and global geographic region. Historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented for HVAC equipment demand and shipments are presented in current US dollars (including inflation) at the global, regional, and country regions.
HVAC equipment discussed includes:
- Room air conditioners (both window units and through-the-wall air conditioners)
- Heat pumps: Air source heat pumps (also known as conventional heat pumps), including split heat pumps and packaged heat pumps and Geothermal heat pumps (including both ground source and water source types), which include closed loop and open loops systems
- Unitary air conditioners (including split, multi-split and single package units)
- Boilers, including: Cast iron and steel types, District heating boilers, including large-scale boilers and series of large-scale central boilers that generate hot water to provide heat for an industrial complex or a densely populated urban area
- Warm air furnaces, also known as forced air furnaces
- Other HVAC equipment, including absorption chillers, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, liquid chillers, packaged terminal air conditioners, and room and zone heaters
Data are further segmented by residential and nonresidential markets:
Residential
- Single-family detached houses
- Single-family attached houses (e.g., townhouses)
- Apartment or condominium buildings with multiple dwelling units
- Manufactured homes, which are housing units constructed on a permanent chassis with wheels for on-road transportation to the site at which the unit will be placed
Nonresidential
- Institutional buildings (e.g., healthcare and educational facilities, religious establishments)
- Office and commercial structures (e.g., data centers, office buildings, retail establishments, hospitality facilities, warehousing and storage facilities not located on industrial sites, and other commercial structures such as banks and theaters)
- Industrial facilities (e.g., manufacturing plants and associated offices)
- Other nonresidential structures such as airport and bus terminals, recreational buildings, police stations, fire stations, and prisons
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Overview
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Construction Industry
- Impact on the Global HVAC Equipment Industry
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Trends
- Demand Outlook
- Demand by Region
- Demand by Product
- Demand by Market
- Shipments by Region
- International Trade
- Pricing Patterns
4. Factors Impacting Demand
- Technology & Product Innovation
- Smart Technology
- Sensor Technology
- Dual Fuel Technology
- Sustainability Issues
- Montreal Protocol & Kigali Amendments
- Regulations & Alternative Refrigerants
- Energy Costs, Efficiency & the Renewable Energy Directive
- Other Factors
- Climate
- Culture
- Urbanization Trends
- Building Construction & Design
5. Room Air Conditioners
6. Heat Pumps
7. Unitary Air Conditioners
8. Central Heating Boilers
9. Warm Air Furnaces
10. Other HVAC Equipment (Chillers, Humidity Control, Zone Heating)
11. Residential HVAC Equipment
12. Nonresidential HVAC Equipment
13. North America
14. Central & South America
15. Western Europe
16. Eastern Europe
17. Asia/Pacific
18. Africa/Mideast
19. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Marketing
- Trade & Industry Associations
- Distribution
- List of Industry Participants
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gqe7
