World Hybrid Workforce Mobile Communications Solutions Market Analysis Report 2022: Mobile-Ready and-Mobile-First Communications Likely to Experience Accelerated Adoption

This study provides valuable information on customer technology solution and partner selection criteria, perceived technology benefits and mobility investment plans. The included market analysis can help technology developers, service providers, technology buyers and others in the mobile business communications ecosystem develop sustainable strategies

The COVID-19 pandemic and related business lockdowns brought drastic changes in work styles across industries and geographies. The shift to remote and hybrid work, as well as a newly gained appreciation for the flexibility to work from anywhere, anytime, are likely to have a long-lasting impact on all types of organizations around the world.



Over the past two decades, mobile communications have become an indelible part of most people's personal and business lives. The benefits of mobile communications in driving productivity and efficiencies in modern organizations are hard to miss as workforces become increasingly distributed and mobile. However, few organizations employ robust mobile communications strategies that fully address diverse workforce requirements.



Most organizations will go through lengthy and painful processes of transforming their business processes, work spaces and company cultures. However, digital technologies will be universally recognized as a key enabler of business transformation.

Technology advancements, including 5G connectivity and improving device capabilities, will enable better user mobile experiences and increase decision-makers' comfort in adopting mobile communications solutions. Smart organizations are likely to adopt mobile-forward strategies whereby future communications investments will be aligned with permanently shifted work styles and a strong appreciation for the benefits of mobility.



The common advantage of true FMC solutions is integrating the user's business identity on their mobile device. However, the different FMC architectural designs accomplish this goal differently, as well as present different advantages and disadvantages. There are differing opinions on whether the future of FMC is in app-based or native (core-based) mobile capabilities.



An app-based approach typically helps a user's business identity co-exist with the consumer identity on the same mobile device. This approach is commonly preferred in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) scenarios. Another key advantage of the app-based-approach is the ability to access different business communications and collaboration modalities (e.g., calling, video meetings, messaging) within the same app.



A native mobile dialer enables a more natural user experience when it comes to calling. This approach is most preferred by highly mobile users who need to make calls frequently using their business identity. A dual-SIM approach can enable the co-existence of both the consumer and business identities on the same device, but typically a native mobile dialer is preferred when the employee is using a company-sponsored device and subscription.

Mobile-ready and-mobile-first communications, more specifically, are likely to experience accelerated adoption as organizations aim to achieve multiple goals, including:

Rationalize communications environments presently consisting of multiple disparate wireline and mobile solutions

Empower diverse workforces - including desk-bound remote, hybrid and in-office staff and frontliners - to stay connected and productive regardless of physical location

Attract and retain staff - digital natives, in particular - by providing them with modern mobile communications and collaboration tools that better align with their life and work styles and technology preferences

Key Topics Covered:



1. The Tough Journey to Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC)

The Consumer Approach to Mobile Communications at Work

The Case for Business Mobile Communications

Evolving Work Styles Drive New Technology Requirements

FMC Approaches and Designs

One-size FMC Does Not Fit All

Comparing Different FMC Solutions

The Unfulfilled Promise of FMC

The Future of FMC Looks Promising

2. Overview of Selected Mobile PBX and UCaaS Solutions

Cisco IMS Integration - Verizon, Rogers Communications, TDC/Nuuday

Cisco Webex Go

Dstny for Service Providers

Enreach for Service Providers

Metaswitch MaX Mobile

Microsoft Operator Connect Mobile

RingCentral IMS Integration

Dialpad and T-Mobile

Other Approaches to Carrier-Led FMC

3. The Role of Mobility in Evolving Business Communications Requirements

Survey Study Objectives

Evolution of the Cloud Communications Market Survey - Research Methodology

IT/Telecom Decision-maker Investment Priorities Survey - Research Methodology

Core Business Requirements Live On, But New Use Cases will Drive Industry Evolution

Mobility to Boost Demand for Enterprise Telephony/PBX Functionality

Mobility Can Solve PSTN Access Limitations

Categories of Workers Equipped with Mobile Apps

Mobility is a Key Enabler of Frontline Productivity

Frontline Worker Usage of Mobile/Smartphones

Frontline Worker Usage of Mobile Identity

Mobile UCaaS Must Offer More Than Mobile Calling

Cloud PBX Solution/Provider Selection Criteria

Demand for Additional Cloud Communications Capabilities

Mobility will Define Future User Experiences

Communications Endpoints Usage

Expected Change in Communications Endpoints Usage

Mobile Software Client Usage

PC-based and Mobile Software Client Usage

Mobile Software Client Usage Trends

4. Customer Perceptions, Current Usage and Future Adoption of Mobile Communications Services and Devices

Importance of Simultaneous Ring

Importance of Find-Me, Follow-Me

Importance of Soft Phones

Importance of Browser-Based (Typically WebRTC) Apps

Importance of Native Mobile Dialers

Importance of DECT/VoWLAN Devices

Importance of Paging/Walkie-Talkie

Importance of Mobility Solutions - Must Have It

Importance of Mobility Solutions - Must Or Would Like To Have It

Mobile Apps Adoption Drivers

Mobile Apps Adoption Barriers

Benefits of Using 5G Connectivity

5. Mobile Solutions Investments and Management

Company-provided Mobile Apps Current Use

Company-provided New/Additional Mobile Apps to be Introduced

Mobile Business Apps Strategic Partners

Mobile Business Apps Partner Selection Criteria

Enterprise Mobility Management Upgrades and Investments

6. Key Findings, Growth Opportunities and Strategies for Service Providers

Key Findings

Growth Opportunity - Mobile-First UCaaS

Growth Strategies for Communications Service Providers

