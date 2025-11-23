WORLD HYDROGEN EXPO 2025: THE WORLD'S LARGEST HYDROGEN INDUSTRY EVENT DEBUTS THIS DECEMBER

WORLD HYDROGEN EXPO 2025 will take place from Wednesday, December 4 to Sunday, December 7 at KINTEX.

The event will showcase a full program, including H2 MEET, the world's largest hydrogen exhibition, and the WHE 2025 Conference featuring global industry leaders.

The scale and stature of the event will be given greater international weight through coordination with the Hydrogen Council CEO Summit, a global coalition of hydrogen companies.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The WORLD HYDROGEN EXPO 2025 ("WHE 2025"), set to become the world's largest hydrogen industry exhibition, will be held for four days from Wednesday, December 4, to Sunday, December 7, at KINTEX in Seoul, Korea.

The WHE 2025 Organizing Committee (the "Committee") announced that it is integrating South Korea's leading hydrogen industry exhibition, H2 MEET, held annually since 2020, with the nation's largest hydrogen international conference, which took place last year on Hydrogen Day (November 2), under the unified global name World Hydrogen Expo, beginning this year.

Co-Chairmen of the Organizing Committee: Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, and Kim Jae-hong, Chairman of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance.

As WHE 2025 launches as an integrated platform encompassing both an exhibition and a conference, the Committee aims to establish the foundation for South Korea's emergence as a global hydrogen hub by providing a forum where global hydrogen industry companies and key leaders gather to share and discuss the importance of developing the hydrogen economy and strengthening global cooperation.

H2 MEET, which will be held from December 4 to 7 (four days) in KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 (Halls 7 and 8), is the flagship exhibition for the hydrogen industry, featuring companies, institutions, and organizations across the hydrogen production, storage/transport, and utilization sectors, and has been held annually since its first edition in 2020. Last year, the event was recognized as a world-class exhibition, drawing more than 320 companies from 24 countries and over 30,000 visitors. This year, the exhibition will extend through the weekend, giving general visitors a rare opportunity to experience hydrogen technologies firsthand.

From December 4 to 5 (two days), the newly reorganized WHE 2025 Conference, which updates the existing hydrogen conference, will be conducted across three distinct sessions.

The Leadership Address session will feature high-level government officials from key countries, including South Korea, Japan, Germany, the United States, Australia, and Malaysia, who will share global policy priorities as they present their national strategies for the transition to clean hydrogen.

In the Hydrogen Deep Dive session, world-leading companies and industry experts will deliver in-depth presentations and discussions on key issues such as the hydrogen supply chain, technology commercialization, international standards and outline practical solutions.

The Country Day session will consist of technical seminars hosted by the national pavilions of participating countries, focusing on each country's hydrogen industry policies and technology trends.

In addition to the exhibition and conference, several side events will be held concurrently during the event period.

The Global Partnership Meeting for the Hydrogen Industry (December 4–7), co-organized by the Committee and KOTRA, will support business matching between domestic hydrogen companies and global buyers to facilitate the international expansion of South Korean firms during the event.

The 6th Korea–Germany Hydrogen Conference (December 3) is expected to feature technical exchange between experts from both countries across five major sectors: hydrogen policy, production, storage, utilization, and safety.

Furthermore, the 8th General Assembly (December 5) of the Global Hydrogen Industrial Associations Alliance (GHIAA*), involving hydrogen organizations from 26 countries, is expected to serve as an important milestone in strengthening South Korea's role as a hub for global hydrogen cooperation.

GHIAA: The Global Hydrogen Industrial Associations Alliance (GHIAA) is an international coalition founded to promote the transition to a clean hydrogen economy and global cooperation and currently includes 26 member countries.

The event is also being scheduled in December to align with the Hydrogen Council CEO Summit (December 2–4), where leaders of global hydrogen companies will convene, and the participating hydrogen company leaders will engage with domestic companies and organizations across the event lineup, including the opening ceremony, exhibition, conference, and business meetings.

Hydrogen Council: A consortium composed of more than 150 global hydrogen companies.

Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of the WHE Organizing Committee, stated, "As we prepare for this event under the new name World Hydrogen Expo, aiming for it to become the world's premier and largest hydrogen exhibition, we are working to attract top-tier speakers, senior government officials from around the world, and leading global hydrogen companies," adding, "We will strive for a successful event that can offer a clear overview of global hydrogen industry trends and contribute to strengthening the foundation for global cooperation across the entire industry." More detailed information is available on the official website (www.world-hydrogen-expo.com).

SOURCE World Hydrogen Expo