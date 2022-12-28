World Hyperlocal Supply Chain Market Report 2022: Evolution of Flexible Fulfillment Centers, Digital Freight Brokerage, Dark Stores for SME Businesses, 30-minute Delivery Revolution Gaining Traction

Dec 28, 2022, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities Driven by Hyperlocal Supply Chain Shifts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A fundamental shift in consumer behavior has urged retail businesses to establish an omnichannel presence and rethink strategies. Growing inclination toward retail digitization and ultrafast order delivery drives the hyperlocal business model.
About 68% of online shoppers prefer buying from platforms that offer fast shipping. In such a highly competitive ecosystem, both small and local retailers should take aggressive measures to sustain business in the post-pandemic economy. The hyperlocal business model promotes local retailers and expands their area of operation at considerably low costs.
Hyperlocal supply chain facilitates on-demand, speedy delivery. Flexible fulfillment centers and dark stores reduce delivery time significantly. 30-minute delivery is gaining traction. Dunzo, GoPuffs, and Dija are popular for their quick delivery services.
Owing to its service innovation and exceptional performance, Gorillas, a German delivery start-up attained unicorn status in nine months, much quicker than other start-ups. To go hyperlocal, retailers should strategically ascertain a business strategy - choose from the aggregator model, the fulfillment model, the hybrid model, or the single retailer model - depending on the product offerings and consumer demand.
Advanced technology will render greater value to not only the retailer but also the logistics manager and the customer. Logistics providers can leverage AI & ML algorithms for route optimization and planning, multipoint pickups, autonomous logistics, and so on.
Blockchain enables high response time and efficiency across the supply chain, not to mention security, traceability, and smart documentation. 5G technology will boost the performance of all the other technologies.
Autonomous delivery vehicles will address challenges related to personnel shortages and enhance overall productivity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Our Mega Trend Universe: Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
- Our Mega Trend Universe: Hyperlocal Supply Chain Shifts
- Key Findings
- Important Growth Opportunities
3. Strategic Context
- The Hyperlocal Era
- Growth Drivers for Hyperlocal Business Model
- Growth Restraints for Hyperlocal Business Model
- Important Emerging Shifts in the Supply Chain Models
- Shift 1: Evolution of Flexible Fulfillment Centers
- Shift 2: Digital Freight Brokerage for Hyperlocal Delivery
- Shift 3: Dark Stores for Small and Midsize Businesses
- Shift 4: 30-minute Delivery Revolution
4. Business Model Evolution
- Hyperlocal Business Models
- Aggregator Model
- Fulfillment Model
- Hybrid Model
- Single Retailer Model
- Trend Opportunity: Attractiveness Analysis
5. Technology Focus: Hyperlocal Supply Chain Shifts
- Futuristic Technologies Enabling a Hyperlocal Supply Chain
- AI and ML
- Blockchain in Hyperlocal Supply Chain
- Autonomous Delivery
- Hyperlocal 5G
6. Trend Impact Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
- Trends BEETS Implications
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Rise of SaaS-based Integrators
- Growth Opportunity 2: Predictive Hyperlocalization
- Growth Opportunity 3: Electric Micro-Mobility
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjtybh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article