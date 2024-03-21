World IBS Day - April 19th: Light Up the Sky for IBS

Aims to elevate awareness for the 800 Million Irritable Bowel Syndrome sufferers worldwide

TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS is a chronic gastrointestinal disorder affecting 10-15% people globally manifesting in symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea. Misunderstood and stigmatized, this condition significantly impacts individuals' quality of life. The World IBS Day 2024, in its 5th year, supported this year by Ardelyx, Inc., will include patients, healthcare professionals and industry representatives to increase awareness about IBS.

Light up the Sky for IBS on April 19th April 19th is World IBS Day. Help raise awareness this April 19th by using #WorldIBSDay2024

The theme "Light up the Sky for IBS" will feature periwinkle illuminations of buildings, bridges and waterfalls on April 19th. Ardelyx will light up Boston's Prudential Center in periwinkle in collaboration with elected officials and patient groups. A free patient webinar will be held on April 16 at 7pm EST and additional events are listed on the World IBS Day website. Supporters may use the hashtag #WorldIBSDay2024 to raise awareness on April 19th.

World IBS Day receives support from partners and friends across the globe including countries like Australia, Canada, and the United States. Organizations, institutions, vendors, and industry are encouraged to add their events and support. World IBS Day social banners are available to download on the website. In 2024, additional support comes from our Fellow Partner Abbvie.

World IBS Day was established by Jeffrey Roberts, founder of the IBS Patient Support Group. His vision was to reduce stigma and support patients and caregivers, emphasizing evidence-based medicine and non-anecdotal treatment options for patients. Jeffrey has been an IBS sufferer for over 40 years, working closely with researchers, industry, and patients for over 30 years.

About Jeffrey Roberts:

Jeffrey Roberts, MSEd, BSc is an IBS Patient Advocate. He was the creator of the first internet community for IBS sufferers in 1995. He currently runs IBSpatient.org, is the co-founder of TuesdayNightIBS.com and founded World IBS Day in 2019. He has testified to the US FDA several times to share the IBS patient perspective.

About Ardelyx, Inc.:

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) as well as early-stage pipeline candidates. Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada.

