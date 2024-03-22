World Identity Network Releases "Shadows in the Dark" Documentary on Amazon

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Identity Network (WIN), the leading nonprofit organization advocating for universal identity rights, has released its groundbreaking documentary, Shadows in the Dark: Our Global Identity Crisis, exclusively on Amazon.

"Shadows in the Dark" follows Mariana Dahan's journey, from her undocumented birth in the Soviet Union to her global advocacy for identity recognition.

"Releasing this film to the public is a moment of great triumph for our organization," says WIN Founder and CEO, Dr. Mariana Dahan. "We spent years interviewing undocumented persons and refugees. Telling their stories with the utmost care, precision, and nuance was a tremendous responsibility, and we could not be happier with the final result."

Shadows in the Dark is a sprawling saga following the stories of undocumented individuals across the United States, the Middle East, and refugee camps in Europe and beyond. The documentary shines a light on those born in the shadows of the formal economy, at the margins of society, lacking common identity documents, such as birth certificates and passports.

The movie highlights the work that Dr. Mariana Dahan has conducted at The World Bank, as the initiator and first global coordinator of the Identification for Development (ID4D) agenda, which celebrates its 10-years anniversary this year. Shadows in the Dark offers a compelling analysis of the successes and the risks associated with this multi-billion dollars program.

The Emmy Award - winning film crew has interviewed decision-makers, technologists and human rights activists, advocating for universal identification and responsible use of digital technologies, such as biometrics, facial recognition and AI.

"Identity is at the heart of many of today's global challenges," says Shadows in the Dark Co-director, Brad Kremer. "It is the common thread in immigration and many of the conflict zones existing throughout the world. When Dr. Mariana Dahan approached me to do this film together, I knew it would be a journey of immense meaning. But directing this narration, and telling the stories of everyone this issue impacts, has exceeded all our expectations."

Produced in partnership with the United Nations, the Human Rights Foundation and Singularity University, Shadows in the Dark features extensive interviews with displaced Ukrainian and Syrian refugees recounting their experiences with the asylum process, along with leading officials at the World Bank and the United Nations, and the founders building new digital identity solutions. The film likewise explores nuances surrounding surveillance, authoritarian regimes, and biometric systems, as well as a dialogue with a group of far-right border advocates in the United States.

"In many ways, this film is a culmination of my life's work," continues Dr. Dahan. "Having been born without a birth certificate in Soviet-era Moldova, at the border with Ukraine, I know firsthand how crucial identity is to the preservation of human rights. I encourage everyone to watch the film and learn more about this global issue impacting millions. Identity is the cornerstone of human civilization".

