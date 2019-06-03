NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Immunodiagnostic Analyzers and Reagents Market, 2019-2023: Emerging Opportunities in Americas, EMEA, APAC--A 75-Country Survey--Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Technology and Instrumentation Review

This new 75-country report is available by region, country, market segment, section, or individual test.

The report provides a granular strategic analysis of over 100 clinical chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays performed in both centralized (hospitals, commercial laboratories), and POC/decentralized locations. The report explores future market trends; forecasts specimen, test and sales volume; estimates sales and market shares of key suppliers in major countries; compares features of leading analyzers; profiles key competitors; and identifies specific product and marketing opportunities for reagent and instrument suppliers.

Rationale

Clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic markets are undergoing significant transformation, caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments, like routine chemistry, are already resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace creates exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, and calibrators.

Geographic Regions

Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America

Country Analyses

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, United Arab Emirates, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Global Market Overview

- Estimates of facilities performing clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic tests in major countries.

- Test volume and sales projections.

Market Segmentation Analysis

- Comprehensive review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth, and key suppliers.

- Test volume and sales forecasts for over 100 clinical chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays.

Individual Tests Analyzed in the Report

Clinical Chemistry

Albumin, Alkaline Phosphatase, ALT/SGPT, Ammonia, Amylase, AST/SGOT, Bilirubin (Direct), Bilirubin (Total), BNP, BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen), Calcium, Carbon Dioxide/Bicarbonate, Cardio CRP, Chloride, Cholesterol, Creatine Kinase (CK), CK-MB, Creatinine, CRP, Cystatin C, Ferritin, Fructosamine, GGT, Glucose, HDL Cholesterol, Homocysteine, hs-CRP, Insulin, Iron, Iron (Total Binding Capacity), Iron (Unsaturated Binding Capacity), LDH, LDL Cholesterol, LDL Cholesterol Direct, Lipase, Lipoprotein a, Magnesium, Microalbumin, NT-proBNP, Phosphorus, Potassium, Sodium, ST2, Total Protein, Triglycerides, Troponin, Uric Acid

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)

Amikacin, Carbamazepine, Cyclosporin, Digoxin, Everolimus, Gentamicin, Levetiracetam, Lithium, Methotrexate, NAPA/Procainamide, Phenobarbital, Phenytoin, Quinidine, Sirolimus, Tacrolimus, Theophylline, Tobramycin, Topirimate, Valproic Acid, Vancomycin

Endocrine Function

Cortisol, Estradiol, FSH, HCG, Gastrin, LH, Progesterone, PTH/IO PTH, Prolactin, T3, T3 Free, T3 Uptake, T4, T4 Free, TBG, Testosterone, Thyroglobulin Ab, TPO Ab, TSH

Tumor Markers and Special Chemistry

AFP, CA 15-3/27-29, CA 19-9, CEA, Ferritin, Follate (Folic Acid), Glycosylated Hemoglobin, HCG, 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D2 and D3, Occult Blood, PAP, PSA, Thyroglobulin, Vitamin B-12

Immunoproteins

C3, C4, Free Light Chains, Haptoglobin, IgA, IgE Specific, IgE Total, IgG, IgM, Immunofixation, Prealbumin, Protein Electrophoresis

Drugs of Abuse

Amphetamines, Antidepressants, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine (PCP), Propoxyphene, Tricyclic Antidepressants

Current and Emerging Products

- Analysis of current and emerging clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic tests.

- Review of current instrumentation technologies, and feature comparison of high-, medium-, and low-volume/POC analyzers.

Technology Review

- Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential market applications.

- Companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.

Strategic Recommendations

- New product development opportunities with significant market appeal.

- Alternative market penetration strategies.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Competitive Assessments

- Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new products in RandD.

- The companies analyzed in the report include:

- Abbott Laboratories

- Agilent technologies

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- DiaSorin

- Eiken Chemical

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

- Kyowa Medex

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Quest Diagnostics

- Roche

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sysmex

- Thermo Fisher

- Tosoh

- Wako

Contains 2,350 pages and 1,508 tables



