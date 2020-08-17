World Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Landscape 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to reach $26,028 million by 2027, growing at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



Some of the factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the requirement of early detection for infectious disease, increasing point of care diagnostics and rapid diagnostics, favorable reimbursements, technological advancements and rising investments in diagnostics.

The Infectious Disease Diagnostics market based on product is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software & services. The consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The Infectious Disease Diagnostics market based on technology is segmented into molecular diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and others (mass spectroscopy, culture media). Among these, the immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The molecular diagnostics segment is the fastest-growing segment growing at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and technological advancements.

The IDD Molecular diagnostics market based on product type, is segmented into PCR, INAAT, Microarray, NGS, ISH, and others. Among these, the PCR segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the high prevalence of infectious disease, technological advancements and rise in the number of diagnostic centers and hospitals. The NGS segment is the fastest-growing segment growing at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the advancements and declining costs of NGS platforms and improving regulatory and reimbursement scenario for NGS based diagnostic tests.

The IDD Immunodiagnostics market based on product type, is segmented into CHLIA, Lateral flow Immunochromatography assay (LFIA), Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA), Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) and others. Among these, the LFIA segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in demand for home-based lateral flow assay test kits and surge in demand for point-of-care testing. The EIA segment is the fastest-growing segment growing at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The fastest growth rate of this segment is due to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and increasing demand for cost-effective EIA test kits for diagnosis for various infectious diseases.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics market based on application is segmented into a bacterial infection, viral infection, fungal infection, and other infections. Among these applications, viral infection diagnostics segment holds the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to rising prevalence of HIV, hepatitis, influenza, rubella, increasing demand for more rapid diagnostic test kits for influenza and rising adoption of diagnostic kits for viral infections by physicians.

Bacterial infection diagnostics market based on application type, is segmented into Treponema pallidum, Gardnerella, Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridium difficile, Streptococcus (A&B), Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) & Neisseria gonorrhea (NG) and tuberculosis (TB) and others. Among these, Staphylococcus Aureus holds the largest in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The Tuberculosis segment is the fastest-growing growing at a strong mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Viral infection diagnostics market based on application type, is segmented into HIV-1, influenza, dengue, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Human papillomavirus (HPV), herpes simplex virus (HSC), zika virus, and others. Among these, HIV-1 holds the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Fungal infection diagnostics market based on application type, is segmented into Candida, Aspergillus, and others. Among these, Candida holds the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Other infections diagnostics market based on application type, is segmented into Malaria, Trichomonas vaginalis, and others. Among these, Trichomonas Vaginalis holds the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The Malaria segment is the fastest-growing segment growing with a strong low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics market based on end-users is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) & clinics, centralized laboratory & clinical trials, academics & research institutes, and others (home care, self-test and blood banks). Among end-users, the hospitals, ASCs & clinics segment holds the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Centralized Laboratories segment is the fastest-growing segment growing with a strong low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics market based on the mode of the test is segmented into centralized laboratories and Point-of-care (POC). Among these, the centralized laboratories segment holds the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The POC segment holds the second largest revenue in 2020 due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, technological advancements in POC testing products and growing patient awareness of POC testing are some of the major factors driving the POC market.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics market by region is segmented as North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of LATAM and the Middle East & Africa). North America holds the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the adoption of the technological advancements, presence of a highly developed healthcare system, increasing incidence of infectious diseases, the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories, increasing reimbursement scheme by the government, product launches, skilled personnel, investments, and funds. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region growing with a strong mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing healthcare awareness, increasing prevalence of influenza, malaria and TB, government funding in developing countries.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

3.3.1.2 Requirement of Early Detection of Infectious Disease

3.3.1.3 Increasing Point of Care Diagnostics and Rapid Diagnostics

3.3.1.4 Favorable Reimbursements

3.3.1.5 Technological Advancements

3.3.1.6 Rising Investments in Infectious Disease Diagnostics

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

3.3.2.2 the High Cost of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Technologies and Tests

3.3.2.3 Lack of Reproducibility and Repeatability

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.4.1.1 ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 ISO 16256: 2012 Clinical Laboratory Testing and in Vitro Diagnostic Test Systems

3.4.1.3 ISO /TS 16782: 2016 Clinical Laboratory Testing

3.4.1.4 ISO/TS 17518: 2015 Medical Laboratories- Reagents for Staining Biological Material

3.4.1.5 ISO20776-1:2019 Susceptibility Testing of Infectious Agents and Evaluation of the Performance of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Device

3.4.2 U.S.

3.4.3 Europe

3.4.4 China

3.4.5 India

3.4.6 Japan

3.4.7 South Korea

3.5 Technological Advancements

3.5.1 Nanotrap Virus Capture Kit

3.5.2 Rnascope Chromogenic Assays

3.5.3 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

3.5.4 Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

3.5.5 Portable DNA Sequencer

3.5.6 Nanopin Diagnostic Platform

3.5.7 Luminex Xmap Technology

3.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Reimbursement Scenario

3.9 Funding Scenario

3.10 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.10.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Share Analysis

3.10.2 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Share Analysis

3.10.3 Immuno Diagnostics Global Market Share Analysis

3.10.4 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Global Market Share Analysis

3.11 Coronavirus (COVID-19)

3.12 FDA-EUA Approved Diagnostics Tests

3.13 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market, by Mode of Transmission

3.14 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Company Comparison Table by Application, Source, Technology

4 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market, by Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Consumables

4.3 Instruments

4.4 Software & Services

5 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market, by Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 IDD Molecular Diagnostics

5.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.2.2 ISOthermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

5.2.3 Microarray

5.2.4 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

5.2.5 In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

5.2.6 Other Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

5.3 IDD Immuno Diagnostics

5.3.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CHLIA)

5.3.2 Lateral Flow Immunochromatography Assay (LFIA)

5.3.3 Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

5.3.4 Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA)

5.3.5 Other Immuno Diagnostic Technologies

5.4 IDD Other Diagnostics

6 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bacterial Infection

6.2.1 Treponema Pallidum

6.2.2 Gardnerella Vaginalis

6.2.3 Staphylococcus Aureus

6.2.4 Clostridium Difficile

6.2.5 Streptococcus (A & B)

6.2.6 Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

6.2.7 Chlamydia Trachomatis (Ct) and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (NG)

6.2.8 Tuberculosis (TB)

6.2.9 Other Bacterial Infection

6.3 Viral Infection

6.3.1 Hiv-1

6.3.2 Influenza

6.3.3 Dengue

6.3.4 Hepatitis B

6.3.5 Hepatitis C

6.3.6 Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

6.3.7 Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)

6.3.8 Zika Virus

6.3.9 Other Viral Infection

6.4 Fungal Infection

6.4.1 Candida

6.4.2 Aspergillus

6.4.3 Other Fungal Infection

6.5 Other Infection

6.5.1 Malaria

6.5.2 Trichomonas Vaginalis

6.5.3 Other Infections

7 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market, by End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics

7.3 Centralized Laboratories and Clinical Trials

7.4 Academics and Research Institutes

7.5 Other End-Users

8 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market, by Mode of Testing

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Centralized Laboratories

8.3 Point of Care

9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Rest of North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Rest of Latam

9.5.3 Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Product Approval

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Others

11 Major Companies Profiled

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Financials

11.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 Business Strategy

11.1.6 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.3 bioMerieux SA

11.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.5 Danaher Corporation

11.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.7 Hologic, Inc.

11.8 Qiagen N.V.

11.9 Siemens Healthineers GmbH

11.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Access Bio Inc

AdvaCare Pharma

Agilent Technologies

Altona Diagnostics GmbH

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

Ashdod

Atila BioSystems, Inc.

AusDiagnostics Pty. Ltd.

Autobio Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Avellino Lab USA , Inc.

, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioFire Defense, LLC

BioMerieux SA

Biopromic AB

BIORON Diagnostics GmbH

BMT Diagnostics

Cellex Inc.

CerTest BIOTEC SL

Chembio Diagnostic System, Inc

Co-diagnostics, inc.

Coris Bioconcept SPRL

Cosara Clinical Laboratories

Creative Diagnostics

CTK Biotech, Inc

Danaher Corporation

Day Zero Diagnostics Inc.

DiaCarta, Inc.

Diasorin S.p.A

Drop Diagnostics

ELITechGroup

EUROIMMUN US Inc.

Eurospital

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Fosun Pharma USA Inc.

Inc. Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.

Fusion Genomics Corporation

Genefron Ltd

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

GenoSensor, LLC

GenPath

GNA Biosolutions GmbH

Gnomegen LLC

Hain Lifescience GmbH

Hibergene Diagnostics Limited

Hologic, Inc.

InBios International, Inc.

Incas Diagnostics

Innovatek Medical Inc.

Ipsum Diagnostics, LLC

IVD Research, Inc.

Karius, Inc.

LabGenomics Co., Ltd.

Launch Diagnostics Limited

Luminex Corporation

Lytech Co. Ltd

Median Diagnostics

Memed Diagnostics

Merck KGaA

Mesa Biotech Inc.

Miravista Diagnostics

MP Biomedicals

Mycodart Inc.

NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc.

Novamed Ltd

Novartis International AG

Omega Diagnostics

OPTI Medical Systems, Inc.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

OSANG Healthcare

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Oxford biosystems

PEPperPRINT

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Primerdesign Ltd.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

QuanDx

QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel Corporation

Quotient Diagnostics Ltd

R-Biopharm AG

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Rheonix, Inc.

RPC Diagnostics

Sanbio B.V

Sansure BioTech Inc.

Savyon Diagnostics

ScienCell Research Laboratories

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS

Seegene, Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Serion Diagnostics

Sherlock BioSciences, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Sigma Diagnostics Inc.

SpeeDx Pty, Ltd

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ThromboDx BV

Trax Management Services Inc.

Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd

VirionSerion GmbH

Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.

ZeptoMetrix Corporation

Zymo Research Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rg0zz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

