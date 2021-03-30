World Innovation Lab (WiL) to Host Japanese Government-Endorsed Breakthrough Startup City Acceleration Program

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TOKYO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Palo Alto and Tokyo, global investor World Innovation Lab (WiL) today announced the inaugural Startup City Acceleration Program Demo Day .

The event will be hosted by WiL in collaboration with the Cabinet Office of Japan, and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). This program aims to support a highly selected group of early-stage Japanese startups in their journey of going global. Find out more about the participating Japanese startups here .

"WiL is thrilled to partner with the Cabinet Office of Japan, and the Japan External Trade Organization on the Startup City Acceleration Program," said Gen Isayama, General Partner & CEO of World Innovation Lab. "It is our honor to support the entrepreneurs of Japan, as WiL has successfully accomplished since our founding in 2014. Since our inception, we've supported companies like Mercari, a leading global second-hand marketplace, and Soracom, an early IoT infrastructure disruptor, achieve parity with Silicon Valley startup-level exits. We look forward to the growth of the Japanese startup ecosystem alongside the government of Japan."

Japanese Innovation Spurred By Ongoing Investments in Innovation

The Japanese entrepreneurship ecosystem is growing quickly, having more than doubled its venture capital funding in the past five years. There were 95 venture funds with a total commitment of $3.9 billion in 2019, and an increasing number of university graduates are taking roles in startups rather than corporations, paving the way for the next generation to view working at startups as a legitimate option equal to the traditional corporate career path. Japan has also become a major destination for non-Japanese startups as they pursue international growth. These trends have helped thrust Japanese startups on the global radar, and we at WiL are honored to be part of the journey.

Join us online for the Startup City Acceleration Program Demo Day here - the program is looking for potential investors and business partners to join the conversation!

Schedule:

April 12 5:00PM Opening Panel by Cabinet Office of Japan, JETRO and WiL/Gen Isayama

April 12 5:05PM Program Review by WiL

April 12 5:10PM Pitch Livestream

April 12 6:25PM Meet the founders at their virtual booth

April 12 7:30PM Event ends

All selected registrants will receive a specific URL for our Demo Day, starting on Airmeet at 5PM PDT on April 12, 2021.

Participating Startups

Acompany Co., Ltd.: Blockchain

http://www.accompany.co.jp/index.html

ANSeeN Inc.: Sensor, Device

https://anseen.com/

AGREEBIT Inc.: AI, Service Provider

https://agreebit.jp/

Algal Bio Co., Ltd.: Healthcare, Pharmaceutical

https://algalbio.co.jp/en/

anect Inc.: AI, Service Provider

https://anect.jp/en

atDose Co., Ltd.: Healthcare, Medical Devices

https://atdose.com/en/

BeautyGym: IT, Service Provider

https://b-gym.jp/

BABY JOB Inc.: IT, Service Provider

https://baby-job.co.jp/

Chinougijutsu Co., Ltd.: AI, Service Provider

https://www.chinou.co.jp/en/home/

Healthcare Systems Co., Ltd.: Healthcare, Remote Information Provider

http://hc-sys.jp/

iXs Co., Ltd.: AI, Digital Transformation

https://www.ixs.co.jp/

Lilz Inc.: AI, Service, Provider

https://lilz.jp/

mobby ride inc.

https://mobbyride.jp/

Napps Technologies Inc: IT, Service Provider

https://magicinstructions.app/en

NATiAS Inc.: Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals

http://www.natias.co.jp/

ON GRIT ENGINEERING, Inc.: AI, Digital Transformation

https://www.on-grit.com/

PaylessGate Inc.: Robot, Mobility, IoT

https://corp.paylessgate.com/en/

Pi PHOTONICS, INC.: Manufacturing, Agriculture, Space

http://www.piphotonics.co.jp/EN/

Quando: AI, Digital Transformation

https://www.quando.jp/

SPLYZA Inc.: IT, Service Provider

https://www.splyza.com/en/

T-ICU Co., Ltd.: Healthcare, Remote Information Provider

https://www.t-icu.co.jp/en/company/

TMH Inc.: IT, Service Provider

https://www.layla-ec.com/

TRYETING Inc.: AI, Service Provider

https://www.tryeting.jp/

WARPSPACE, inc.: Manufacturing, Agriculture, Space

https://warpspace.jp/

Willbox, Inc.: AI, Digital Transformation

https://willbox.jp/

About World Innovation Lab (WiL)

World Innovation Lab (WiL) is a US & Japan-based venture capital firm with capital from governments and leading global corporations in Japan and throughout Asia, including Sony, Nissan, NTT, KDDI, and 7-Eleven. WiL helps US startups expand to Japan and Asia, and Japanese startups expand worldwide. Recent direct company investments include Asana, Automation Anywhere, Auth0, DataRobot, Kong, Mercari, MURAL, TransferWise, and Unqork. In addition to direct investments, WiL invests in exceptional venture funds, both established and emerging. Our mission is to be the bridge between startups and corporates in key hubs across the globe, starting with Japan and the US.

https://wilab.com/

