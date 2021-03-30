World Innovation Lab (WiL) to Host Japanese Government-Endorsed Breakthrough Startup City Acceleration Program
Hosted by WiL in collaboration with the Cabinet Office of Japan, and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)
Mar 30, 2021, 12:00 ET
PALO ALTO, Calif. and TOKYO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Palo Alto and Tokyo, global investor World Innovation Lab (WiL) today announced the inaugural Startup City Acceleration Program Demo Day.
The event will be hosted by WiL in collaboration with the Cabinet Office of Japan, and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). This program aims to support a highly selected group of early-stage Japanese startups in their journey of going global. Find out more about the participating Japanese startups here.
"WiL is thrilled to partner with the Cabinet Office of Japan, and the Japan External Trade Organization on the Startup City Acceleration Program," said Gen Isayama, General Partner & CEO of World Innovation Lab. "It is our honor to support the entrepreneurs of Japan, as WiL has successfully accomplished since our founding in 2014. Since our inception, we've supported companies like Mercari, a leading global second-hand marketplace, and Soracom, an early IoT infrastructure disruptor, achieve parity with Silicon Valley startup-level exits. We look forward to the growth of the Japanese startup ecosystem alongside the government of Japan."
Japanese Innovation Spurred By Ongoing Investments in Innovation
The Japanese entrepreneurship ecosystem is growing quickly, having more than doubled its venture capital funding in the past five years. There were 95 venture funds with a total commitment of $3.9 billion in 2019, and an increasing number of university graduates are taking roles in startups rather than corporations, paving the way for the next generation to view working at startups as a legitimate option equal to the traditional corporate career path. Japan has also become a major destination for non-Japanese startups as they pursue international growth. These trends have helped thrust Japanese startups on the global radar, and we at WiL are honored to be part of the journey.
Join us online for the Startup City Acceleration Program Demo Day here - the program is looking for potential investors and business partners to join the conversation!
Schedule:
April 12 5:00PM Opening Panel by Cabinet Office of Japan, JETRO and WiL/Gen Isayama
April 12 5:05PM Program Review by WiL
April 12 5:10PM Pitch Livestream
April 12 6:25PM Meet the founders at their virtual booth
April 12 7:30PM Event ends
All selected registrants will receive a specific URL for our Demo Day, starting on Airmeet at 5PM PDT on April 12, 2021.
Participating Startups
Acompany Co., Ltd.: Blockchain
http://www.accompany.co.jp/index.html
ANSeeN Inc.: Sensor, Device
https://anseen.com/
AGREEBIT Inc.: AI, Service Provider
https://agreebit.jp/
Algal Bio Co., Ltd.: Healthcare, Pharmaceutical
https://algalbio.co.jp/en/
anect Inc.: AI, Service Provider
https://anect.jp/en
atDose Co., Ltd.: Healthcare, Medical Devices
https://atdose.com/en/
BeautyGym: IT, Service Provider
https://b-gym.jp/
BABY JOB Inc.: IT, Service Provider
https://baby-job.co.jp/
Chinougijutsu Co., Ltd.: AI, Service Provider
https://www.chinou.co.jp/en/home/
Healthcare Systems Co., Ltd.: Healthcare, Remote Information Provider
http://hc-sys.jp/
iXs Co., Ltd.: AI, Digital Transformation
https://www.ixs.co.jp/
Lilz Inc.: AI, Service, Provider
https://lilz.jp/
mobby ride inc.
https://mobbyride.jp/
Napps Technologies Inc: IT, Service Provider
https://magicinstructions.app/en
NATiAS Inc.: Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals
http://www.natias.co.jp/
ON GRIT ENGINEERING, Inc.: AI, Digital Transformation
https://www.on-grit.com/
PaylessGate Inc.: Robot, Mobility, IoT
https://corp.paylessgate.com/en/
Pi PHOTONICS, INC.: Manufacturing, Agriculture, Space
http://www.piphotonics.co.jp/EN/
Quando: AI, Digital Transformation
https://www.quando.jp/
SPLYZA Inc.: IT, Service Provider
https://www.splyza.com/en/
T-ICU Co., Ltd.: Healthcare, Remote Information Provider
https://www.t-icu.co.jp/en/company/
TMH Inc.: IT, Service Provider
https://www.layla-ec.com/
TRYETING Inc.: AI, Service Provider
https://www.tryeting.jp/
WARPSPACE, inc.: Manufacturing, Agriculture, Space
https://warpspace.jp/
Willbox, Inc.: AI, Digital Transformation
https://willbox.jp/
About World Innovation Lab (WiL)
World Innovation Lab (WiL) is a US & Japan-based venture capital firm with capital from governments and leading global corporations in Japan and throughout Asia, including Sony, Nissan, NTT, KDDI, and 7-Eleven. WiL helps US startups expand to Japan and Asia, and Japanese startups expand worldwide. Recent direct company investments include Asana, Automation Anywhere, Auth0, DataRobot, Kong, Mercari, MURAL, TransferWise, and Unqork. In addition to direct investments, WiL invests in exceptional venture funds, both established and emerging. Our mission is to be the bridge between startups and corporates in key hubs across the globe, starting with Japan and the US.
https://wilab.com/
