World Insurance Adds Joshua Spence to Head Bonds Department

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance , (WIS) the leading insurance broker for the global supply chain and a member company of insurance ecosystem +8 Partners, welcomes Joshua Spence to the newly created position of National Bond Manager.

In this role, Spence will lead the efforts to grow and manage WIS's Bonds program. "Spence's expertise will be crucial as we expand our bond offerings. Having a seasoned professional overseeing this department will help us provide our clients with the financial assurance and peace of mind they need to thrive," says Monica Lee, CEO of WIS.

Spence brings 19 years of experience in international and domestic logistics, distribution and supply chain management. Prior to joining WIS, he managed customs compliance for CH Robinson, served as Import Export Logistics Manager for Nidec Motor Corporation and as Logistics Coordinator for J. Rettenmaier USA LP. He attended Western Michigan University.

"I chose WIS because of its solid reputation and growth trajectory," says Spence. "I look forward to applying my expertise to analyzing the complexities of customs regulations, freight forwarding challenges, and emerging market dynamics to develop bond solutions that truly serve our clients' needs while safeguarding our interests."

About World Insurance:

World Insurance (WIS) is unlike any other commercial insurance experience: 100% digital, personally accessible, instinctively international and dedicated to serving the members of WCA world. With World Insurance, clients receive undivided attention. Located across four continents and comprised of veteran forwarders and logistics insurance specialists, WIS seeks to build its business around the unique needs of its members rather than fitting them into a traditional insurance box.

For more information, visit: https://www.worldinsuranceagency.com

About Plus Eight Partners Limited

+8 Partners is a unique and growing ecosystem of associated insurance businesses, each with their own area of expertise and focus within the insurance industry and all providing best-in-class service. Each brings perspective, connections, and a detailed understanding of the practical realities of (re)insurance ventures and projects.

For more information, please visit: https://plus8hk.com

