WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES NAMES THADDEUS WOOSLEY AS NEW EVP, HEAD OF NATIONAL PRACTICE GROUPS

ISELIN, N.J., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in the U.S., announced today that Thaddeus Woosley has joined as its new executive vice president, head of national practice groups. As an integral part of World's executive leadership team, Woosley will support the continued growth of World's niche industry practice groups, including the development of new products and capabilities within existing practices designed to meet the specific needs of clients, as well as the formalization of new industry practices that will enable World to differentiate in the marketplace and deliver value to clients in key growth segments.

"The complexity of risk in today's world is increasing dramatically. As we continue to focus on growing the firm, we need to capitalize on our specialty teams, and ensure our clients realize the full value and expertise these resources can provide," said Tom Fitzgerald, president of World's retail business. "Thad's experience will prove invaluable as we expand our capabilities into new industries. I am thrilled to have him join the team."

"I am excited to join World's practice leaders to further build on an already strong foundation of industry-focused teams," said Thaddeus Woosley, World's EVP, head of national practice groups. "It's an incredible opportunity to join World during this time of growth and to help make a difference for the team and their clients."

Woosley's background spans more than 20 years in sales and marketing leadership roles in the insurance and financial services industry. He recently served as the SVP of broker management and sales operations at QBE North America, and he previously had a long-standing career at Aon plc where he most recently was the VP, head of marketing for Aon Risk Solutions U.S. Retail. Woosley graduated from Truman State University.

Woosley will be based out of Chicago and assumed his new role at World on May 21, 2024.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 200 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com .

