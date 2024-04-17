World Internet Conference Digital Silk Road Development Forum opens in Xi'an

XI'AN, China, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRI Online News: The World Internet Conference Digital Silk Road Development Forum hosted by the World Internet Conference and the People's Government of Shaanxi Province was held in Xi'an on April 16. This is the first time that the international organization of the World Internet Conference has held a thematic forum on the "Digital Silk Road".

The scene of the opening ceremony of the World Internet Conference Digital Silk Road Development Forum

With the theme of "Strengthen Interconnectivity Cooperation and Common Prosperity", the Forum will conduct extensive exchanges and discussions on three topics: "Building the Silk Road through Digital Connectivity", "International Cooperation on Silk Road E-commerce" and "Digital Countryside and Sustainable Development", aiming to build a new framework for international cooperation through dialogue and exchanges. China will continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Belt and Road countries in the fields of digital technology, digital infrastructure and digital market, so as to provide an international platform for communication and exchange for relevant parties of the Belt and Road to improve infrastructure, develop digital economy and bridge the digital divide, and create new opportunities for the development of the "Digital Silk Road".

The forum focused on the "Belt and Road" international data cooperation, trade facilitation, e-commerce services and logistics distribution system construction, e-commerce skills and personnel training and other topics to further tap the trade potential of countries jointly building the "Belt and Road" and expand digital economy cooperation within the region; Discussions will be held on topics such as digital technologies enabling agricultural production and promoting the improvement of rural governance, contributing wisdom and strength to rural development, eradicating global poverty, and promoting the construction of a more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable digital countryside.

This forum invites senior representatives from international organizations, governments, important companies, industry institutions, as well as renowned experts and scholars to engage in dialogue and exchange.

SOURCE CRI Online