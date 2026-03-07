World Internet Conference hosts forum on embodied AI in Spain

News provided by

CRI Online

Mar 07, 2026, 23:33 ET

BEIJING, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by CRI Online:

The World Internet Conference Specialized Committee on Artificial Intelligence (the WIC SC on AI) hosted a special forum under the theme "Embodied AI: Leading a New Paradigm of AI Development" on March 3 in Barcelona, during the Mobile World Congress.

Continue Reading
The forum also featured a roundtable
The forum also featured a roundtable

Notable figures addressing the event included Francis Gurry, vice-chair of the WIC and former director-general of the World Intellectual Property Organization; Mohamed Ben Amor, director general of the Arab Information and Communication Technologies Organization; and Lara Dewar, chief marketing officer of the GSMA.

Others who gave speeches were Schahram Dustdar, co-chair of the WIC SC on AI, a member of Academia Europaea and president of the International Artificial Intelligence Industry Alliance; Zhang Dong, executive vice president of China Mobile; Nakul Duggal, executive vice president and group general manager at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; and Wang Xiang, senior vice president at ZTE.

The forum also featured a roundtable moderated by John Higgins, co-lead of the Standards Program of the WIC SC on AI and chairman of the International AI Governance Association. It was participated by Liu Dong, director of China Future Internet Engineering Center and Internet Hall of Fame Inductee; Jayne Stancavage, vice president of policy and regulatory affairs at Intel Corporation; Emanuela Girardi, president of ADRA; and Qu Zhenbin, chief solutions architect for AI+ at Alibaba Cloud.

They discussed the opportunities and challenges emerging in the embodied AI industry.

The participants agreed that embodied AI is rapidly transitioning from research and development to large-scale implementation and is now a key focus in AI development. 

They stressed the importance of deepening international cooperation to foster a healthy, diverse and inclusive global industry ecosystem and build a secure collaborative governance framework. These efforts are crucial to developing safe and reliable embodied AI and ensuring technological progress benefits humanity, they noted. 

They expressed the hope that the WIC SC on AI would continue to play a vital role in building global consensus and create a shared, intelligent future.

The forum was attended by over 100 representatives, including WIC SC on AI members, WIC members and representatives from international organizations, government agencies and institutions in the embodied AI field.

SOURCE CRI Online

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

What Draws Global Youth to Beijing? A Transcontinental Journey of Discovery by Gen Z Content Creators

What Draws Global Youth to Beijing? A Transcontinental Journey of Discovery by Gen Z Content Creators

What is it about Beijing that attracts Gen Z content creators from Global South nations to journey across continents? From November 10 to 14, 2025,...

Your All-in-One Life Assistant for Foreigners in China Is Here! SinoGuide App Officially Launched

A news report from CRI Online: On November 7, SinoGuide, an information service app for foreigners, was launched at the main forum of the 2025 World...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics