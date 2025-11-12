World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit 2025 Concludes Successfully

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

A photo taken during the press conference for the closing ceremony of the summit

The World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit 2025 concluded in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province on November 9. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the proposal of the concept of building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace. Focusing on this important concept, this year's Wuzhen Summit, themed "Forging an Open, Cooperative, Secure and Inclusive Future of Digital Intelligence – Jointly Build a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", was attended by over 1,600 guests from more than 130 countries and regions. Together, they discussed a brighter new prospect of digital intelligence.

During the summit, the 8th Session of the First Council of World Internet Conference (WIC) was held, which deliberated and adopted the World Internet Conference 2025 Annual Work Report, approved the establishment of the Specialized Committee on Cultural Heritage Digitalization and the Specialized Committee on E-Commerce, and adopted the list of additional candidates for the leading body of the Specialized Committee on Artificial Intelligence and the proposed new members of WIC. The Theoretical Symposium on the Concept of Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace at Its 10th Anniversary was held, attended by over 100 high-level representatives including guests from international organizations, global governmental authorities, leading Internet enterprises, and research institutions, as well as renowned experts and scholars. The summit also encompassed the Seminar of World Internet Conference Think Tank Cooperation Program.

The Six Little Dragons Wuzhen Dialogue was held during the main forum of the summit, where leaders and representatives of the "Six Little Dragons of Hangzhou" (six cutting-edge technology enterprises in Hangzhou) made their first joint appearance, demonstrating the innovative potential, foresight, and sense of responsibility of emerging technology enterprises. Centred around five major areas, namely "Development and Cooperation", "Technologies and Industries", "Culture and Society", "Governance and Security", and "Artificial Intelligence", the summit hosted 24 sub-forums. Outcome documents such as A Ten-Year Review and Outlook on Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace were released. The Specialized Committee on Artificial Intelligence and the Think Tank Cooperation Program of WIC respectively released outcome reports including Advancing a Global Framework for AI Safety and Governance for the Well-being of Humanity.

