World, Interrupted. Low-Code Takes Center Stage at Mendix World: Version 2.0

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIRTUAL GLOBAL EVENT – MENDIX WORLD: VERSION 2.0 -- Online registration is still open for Mendix World: Version 2.0 , the world's largest virtual low-code event, taking place on September 1, at 2pm CEST / 8am EDT. Presented by Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, Mendix World: 2.0 is a free, multi-day conference featuring 65+ live, interactive, and pre-recorded presentations that cover the latest in low-code software development.

With thousands of low-code enthusiasts already registered, attendees should mark their calendars for Mendix's scheduled presentations. These events include an Executive Opening Keynote and new product preview from Mendix CEO Derek Roos and Mendix CTO Johan den Haan, at 14:00 CEST / 8:00 EDT on Sept. 1. den Haan will also headline an "Ask Me Anything" session, with a focus on the latest in Mendix technology and attendee concerns – at 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT on Sept. 2.

Featuring both live and on-demand sessions, as well as demos of the latest developments contained in the Mendix platform, this inspirational event will focus on core principles of low-code development, including collaboration, agility, openness, and innovation – as well as the way forward for enterprises working through a time of unprecedented change.

" Mendix World: Version 2.0 is your virtual front row seat for real-world examples from leaders building the future, with an array of sessions that deliver roadmaps and the latest thinking directly to anyone with an interest or need for low-code transformation," said Mendix CTO Johan den Haan. "Our company ethos is 'go make it.'Our customers are not just building the future – they're living it. To accelerate this process for everyone in our community, we've designed a broad, inclusive program to show Makers what's possible, how low-code leads the way for tomorrow, and ultimately empowers Mendix users to build the future."

Inspiration will come in the form of presentations from industry thought leaders, including Duncan Wardle , former head of innovation and creativity at The Walt Disney Company, who will offer perspectives on how to "Creatively Approach Your Customer Experience" at 15:30 CEST / 9:30 AM EDT on Sept. 1 and at 9:00 CEST on Sept. 2.

Mendix World: Version 2.0 also features provide strategic overviews on the state of low-code for the enterprise and rapid application development with sessions covering data integration, cloud and platform services, simplifying the transition to SAP S/4HANA, and other comprehensive roadmaps to modernize and innovate legacy systems. Customers, including IngersollRand, PostNL, Dutch Railways, the Port of Amsterdam, and Love's Travel Stops share their first-hand experiences successfully leveraging low-code software development to achieve rapid execution, strategic disruption, and increased revenue.

In addition, there is no shortage of deep-dive technical sessions, including a Hands-on Live Build Webinar that will teach attendees how to quickly build a native mobile scan app, as well as an exploration of the "Art of the Possible," with six live sessions featuring Mendix community members who will sharing how they are pushing the boundaries of low-code development to make innovative, breakthrough applications.

Customized Programs for All

Mendix World: Version 2.0 allows attendees to create their own customized program, free from the usual restrictions of conference tracks. Attendees can pick and choose the sessions they want and watch them at their own pace. Virtual conference sessions will highlight the breadth and depth of software apps currently being built with Mendix low-code – from finding the right talent mix and creating high-value business applications to empowering a remote workforce and accelerating the digitalization of complex industries to respond to the global pandemic.

Click here to access content free of charge from Mendix World: Version 2.0, the world's largest virtual low-code conference, featuring more than 60 sessions, including more than 20 by customers, and covering the gamut of low-code application development topics from strategy to practical, hands-on platform training.

Background

In a pandemic-disrupted world, software is the new lifeblood of our daily lives and the connective tissue holding together the global economy. However, traditional software development takes far too long and very often fails to deliver the results business needs and users love. Even prior to COVID-19 there were simply not enough professional software developers in the world to build all the software currently required. The global pandemic has accelerated and exacerbated what was already a software and business crisis. Enter low-code software development. Low-code from Mendix is a powerful enterprise-grade visual development approach empowering citizen and professional developers to make cloud-native applications more than 10X faster for web and mobile using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic – all through an intuitive graphical user interface.

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can "Make with More" by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; "Make it Smart," by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and "Make at Scale," to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's "Go Make It" platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

