World Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Forecasts to 2027: Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for Intranasal Drug Therapies

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intranasal Drug Delivery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intranasal Drug Delivery estimated at US$44.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drop segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the U. S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.



In the global Gel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Aegis Therapeutics LLC

AptarGroup, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Marina Biotech, Inc.

MedImmune, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nemera

Novartis AG

OptiNose US Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude

Intranasal Cavity: An Attractive Drug Delivery Route to Cross the Blood Brain Barrier

Recent Market Activity

Factors Inhibiting Nose-to-Brain Transportation of Drugs

Bioavailability: An Important Facet of Intranasal Drug Delivery

Outlook

Nasal Drug Delivery Devices & Equipment

Traditional Vs. Advanced Intranasal Drug Formulation Types

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intranasal Drug Delivery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for Intranasal Drug Therapies

Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vying to Develop New Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients

The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic Rhinitis

The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment

The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic Rhinitis

The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment

Intranasal Corticosteroids - A Potential Treatment for Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease

Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery into the Spotlight

Innovation in Drug Delivery: A Talisman for Success

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Used in Formulations for Nasal Drug Delivery with Related Indications

Controlled Release Technology Is the Buzz Word

Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug Delivery

Tight Junction Biology: A Key Speed Breaker in Commercialization

RNA Interference (RNAi): A Tool to Manipulate Tight Junctions

Research Studies Authenticate Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal Drug Delivery

Growing Interest for Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations

Multi-Dose Containers Developed to Offer Resistance against Microbial Contamination

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 64

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtevpe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

