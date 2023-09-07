World Jai-Alai League to Begin Season on Sept. 8

News provided by

World Jai-Alai League

07 Sep, 2023, 09:12 ET

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Jai-Alai League, announces that Battle Court Jai-Alai Fall 2023 season games will begin its 14-week season on Sept. 8. New this season, fans of Jai Alai will be able to place a variety of wagers on the sport through the DraftKings Sportsbook and other regulated platforms in approved jurisdictions.   

Continue Reading
Battle Court Jai-Alai
Battle Court Jai-Alai

For the uninitiated, jai-alai is a game often referred to as the "world's fastest sport," played with a small ball and a curved basket called a cesta. Battle Court Jai-Alai, a modern variation of the traditional game, has seen a surge in popularity in recent years.

 "Introducing Battle Court Jai-Alai on additional wagering platforms is not just a leap forward for the sport, but a testament to its growing appeal worldwide," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at the World Jai-Alai League. "This additional distribution of the product not only brings our game to a broader audience but adds an extra layer of excitement for our expanding audience."

With jai-alai's lightning-fast plays and unpredictable outcomes, in-game wagering promises a thrilling experience for bettors. By offering odds on matches, the World Jai Alai League expects to attract a fresh wave of sports enthusiasts while further solidifying jai-alai's reputation as a must-watch sport.

Battle Court matches feature five teams facing-off in weekly gamedays made up of a combined total of six Singles or Doubles head-to-head matches. Played like tennis, the player or doubles pair is required to win two out of three sets played to six points. Battle Court games are viewable on ESPN3, Jai-Alai TV at www.jaialai.live, via the WJAL's streaming channel at watch.jaialaiworld.com (dedicated App available on Apple, Roku, and Google Playstore), and on YouTube @jaialainetwork.

Battle Court is proud to offer seasonal sports team ownership opportunities. The Fall 2023 season's team owners include Udonis Haslem, three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat as owner of the Rebote Renegades, UFC's Jorge Masvidal as owner of the Dejada Devils, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Monica Puig as co-owner of the Lifestyle Miami Chargers, alongside co-owners Miguel Zulueta and Eduardo Moya of Lifestyle Miami, Chris Cote, the longtime producer of the 'Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,' who owns the Cesta Cyclones alongside Mike Ryan, and K. Marie "La Gringa Más Latina" from TU 94.9FM as owner of the Wall Warriors.

About World Jai-Alai League
The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. For more information, go to www.battlecourtjaialai.com. The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton in Miami located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

Media contact:
Sandy Rodriguez
305-753-3787
[email protected]

SOURCE World Jai-Alai League

Also from this source

After 20-Year NBA Career, Udonis Haslem Buys Professional Jai-Alai Team, Joins World Jai-Alai League

Lifestyle Miami Chargers Win Battle Court Season Title

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.