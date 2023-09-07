World Jai-Alai League to Begin Season on Sept. 8

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Jai-Alai League, announces that Battle Court Jai-Alai Fall 2023 season games will begin its 14-week season on Sept. 8. New this season, fans of Jai Alai will be able to place a variety of wagers on the sport through the DraftKings Sportsbook and other regulated platforms in approved jurisdictions.

For the uninitiated, jai-alai is a game often referred to as the "world's fastest sport," played with a small ball and a curved basket called a cesta. Battle Court Jai-Alai, a modern variation of the traditional game, has seen a surge in popularity in recent years.

"Introducing Battle Court Jai-Alai on additional wagering platforms is not just a leap forward for the sport, but a testament to its growing appeal worldwide," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at the World Jai-Alai League. "This additional distribution of the product not only brings our game to a broader audience but adds an extra layer of excitement for our expanding audience."

With jai-alai's lightning-fast plays and unpredictable outcomes, in-game wagering promises a thrilling experience for bettors. By offering odds on matches, the World Jai Alai League expects to attract a fresh wave of sports enthusiasts while further solidifying jai-alai's reputation as a must-watch sport.

Battle Court matches feature five teams facing-off in weekly gamedays made up of a combined total of six Singles or Doubles head-to-head matches. Played like tennis, the player or doubles pair is required to win two out of three sets played to six points. Battle Court games are viewable on ESPN3, Jai-Alai TV at www.jaialai.live , via the WJAL's streaming channel at watch.jaialaiworld.com (dedicated App available on Apple, Roku, and Google Playstore), and on YouTube @jaialainetwork .

Battle Court is proud to offer seasonal sports team ownership opportunities. The Fall 2023 season's team owners include Udonis Haslem, three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat as owner of the Rebote Renegades, UFC's Jorge Masvidal as owner of the Dejada Devils, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Monica Puig as co-owner of the Lifestyle Miami Chargers, alongside co-owners Miguel Zulueta and Eduardo Moya of Lifestyle Miami, Chris Cote, the longtime producer of the 'Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,' who owns the Cesta Cyclones alongside Mike Ryan, and K. Marie "La Gringa Más Latina" from TU 94.9FM as owner of the Wall Warriors.

