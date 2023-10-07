WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS PRESIDENT RONALD S. LAUDER CONTINUES COMMUNICATION TO THE GLOBAL JEWISH COMMUNITY AS TERROR CRISIS RAGES UNABATED IN ISRAEL

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, we come together in sorrow, grieving the tragic loss of precious lives in the wake of an indescribable ongoing tragedy. With hundreds of lives taken, more than one thousand injured, dozens kidnapped, and hundreds of rockets targeting civilians even as I write, we witness in shock and anger the unfolding of a heinous and barbaric ongoing terror attack, alongside war crimes perpetrated by Iran's proxy, Hamas, in southern Israel. This a moment of abject crisis spurred by acts of war that are at a level unseen for fifty years.

"As we grapple with the shock of this unprecedented attack, let us remember the resilience that has defined us throughout history. Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, the injured and kidnapped,  and we extend our prayers and sorrow to all those affected by this heinous war waged on Israel.

"In times of darkness, we support Israel's inalienable right to self-defense and safety, while reaffirming our commitment to peace and unity among our people. We will not be defined by acts of terror, and we will stand together against those who seek to undermine the country we love and the values we hold dear.

"I call upon our community to support one another with unwavering strength and solidarity and keep vigilant wherever they are – and to not let politics and politicization divide us. 

"I express my gratitude to President Biden, Secretary Blinken, and the Biden Administration, leadership of both parties in our Congress, and the majority of American Mayors and Governors on both sides of the aisle here in the United States, who have quickly joined world leaders in their immediate and steadfast support for Israel. As the President of the World Jewish Congress with long and deep relationships throughout the region, I stand ready to do whatever is needed to support Biden Administration and those of Israel's allies at this time. 

"To Israel's new friends in the Middle East and our partners for peace in the Abraham Accords, I call on you to advocate for the safety of all hostages held by Hamas and to work towards their immediate release. 

"May the memory of those we've lost be a blessing, and may the kidnapped and injured return home safe and swiftly. And may the IDF achieve a swift and victorious resolution to this conflict with minimal casualties."

