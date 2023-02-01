World Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2022: Production, Consumption, Imports and Exports in Volume and Values for 60 Countries 2016-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kitchen Furniture: World Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the world market of kitchen furniture, with statistical data of production, consumption, imports and exports, in volume and values for 60 countries selected according to their contribution to the international trade of kitchen furniture.

The report identifies the opportunities that arise in the global kitchen furniture market and it is a helpful tool for companies exporting kitchen furniture as it contains a rich collection of key country data, allowing comparisons among different areas.

Production and consumption of kitchen furniture are given at world level and by country, both in value and units. International trade statistics of kitchen furniture by country of origin/destination are included, as well as trade balance data covering the years 2016-2021.

Statistics 2016-2021 and outlook data are also available in a country format.

They include:

Historical series of kitchen furniture imports and exports by country of origin and destination

Production, trade and consumption data in value an in volume, economic indicators (population, households, household consumption expenditure), exchange rates local currency per US$ and local currency per EUR

Real growth of GDP (preliminary 2022 and forecast 2023-2025)

A comparison with imports in volume of selected built-in appliances (hoods, refrigerators, dishwashers)

The report provides company profiles for 40 among the main kitchen furniture manufacturers worldwide:

Al Meera ( United Arab Emirates )

( ) American Woodmark ( USA )

) Ballingslov International ( Sweden )

) Bertolini (Brazil)

Black Red White ( Poland )

( ) Boffi ( Italy )

) Bulthaup (Germany)

Cabico ( Canada )

) Cabinet Factory ( Vietnam )

) Cabinetworks Group ( USA )

) Cleanup ( Japan )

) Godrej Interio ( India )

) Golden Home ( China )

( ) Hacker Kuchen (Germany)

Haier Kitchen ( China )

) Hanssem ( South Korea )

) Howdens Joinery (UK)

IKEA ( Sweden )

) Interwood ( India )

) Itatiaia (Brazil)

Lixil ( Japan )

) Lube Group ( Italy )

) Marya ( Russia )

) Merx ( Ukraine )

) Masterbrand Cabinets ( USA )

) Nobia ( Sweden )

) Nobilia (Germany)

Nolte Kuchen (Germany)

(Germany) Oppein ( China )

) Panasonic ( Japan )

) Scavolini ( Italy )

) Schmidt Group ( France )

) Schuller (Germany)

Signature Kitchens ( Malaysia )

) Takara Standard ( Japan )

( ) Todeschini (Brazil)

Valcucine ( Italy )

) Veneta Cucine ( Italy )

) Weitzler ( South Africa )

) Zbom ( China )

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Notes, presentation conventions, classification of the countries as a guide to understanding the report

PART I: THE WORLD MARKET FOR KITCHEN FURNITURE

Basic data

Kitchen furniture production, international trade and consumption by geographical region, 2021 and preliminary 2022

Activity trend

Percentage breakdown of world kitchen furniture production and consumption by country

Worldwide market (60 countries). Breakdown of total kitchen furniture consumption by segment: Kitchen furniture, Home appliances, Tops

World market of kitchen furniture production and consumption: focus on 60 countries. Comparison with macro indicators. Data in US$ and EUR million

Per capita consumption of kitchen furniture and per capita GNP in 60 countries

World market of kitchen furniture: production, international trade and consumption. Focus on 60 countries. Data in value and volume

Trade

World trade of kitchen furniture, 2010-2021 and preliminary 2022. Current US$ and EUR billion and annual percentage changes

The main exporting countries

Exports of kitchen furniture, 2016-2021: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million and annual percentage changes

Six major exporting countries of kitchen furniture. Exports, 2016-2021. US$ and EUR million

The main importing countries

Imports of kitchen furniture, 2016-2021: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million and annual percentage changes

Six major importing countries of kitchen furniture. Imports, 2016-2021. US$ and EUR million

Main trade destinations

Kitchen furniture. Main destination of exports and Main origin of imports for 60 countries. Percentage values

Trade balance

Trade balance of kitchen furniture, 2016-2021: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million

Trade of major home appliances

Refrigerators and freezers; Hoods; Dishwashers. Exports and Imports 2016, 2020, 2021: focus on 50 countries. Thousand items

Kitchen furniture forecasts 2022-2025

Kitchen furniture consumption and trade worldwide, 2016-2021 data, preliminary 2022, 2023-2025 forecasts. Comparison with macro scenario

Kitchen furniture production and consumption by geographical region and main countries. 2016, 2021, preliminary 2022 and 2025 forecasts

Kitchen furniture trade worldwide, 2016-2021 data, preliminary 2022 and 2023-2025 forecasts

Real growth of GDP: focus on 60 countries. Historical data 2016-2021 and forecasts 2022-2025

PART II: COUNTRY TABLES

Exports and imports of kitchen furniture by country of destination/origin, 2016-2021

US$ million, % share and annual % changes

Imports of selected appliances (hoods, refrigerators, dishwashers)

Production, exports, imports, consumption of kitchen furniture, 2016-2021, US$ million, Thousand of Units and ranking

Rates exports/production and imports/consumption

Estimated average unit value fo kitchen furniture production, exports, imports, consumption

Economic indicators: Population, Households, Household consumption expenditure

Population, Real growth of GDP, Kitchen furniture market: 2022 preliminary estimates and 2023-2025 forecasts

PART III: PROFILES OF SELECTED 40 LEADING KITCHEN MANUFACTURERS WORLDWIDE

Website, turnover, number of Employees, kitchen sales and a short profile of selected 40 kitchen furniture companies worldwide

