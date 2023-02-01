World Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2022: Production, Consumption, Imports and Exports in Volume and Values for 60 Countries 2016-2025

Feb 01, 2023, 09:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kitchen Furniture: World Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the world market of kitchen furniture, with statistical data of production, consumption, imports and exports, in volume and values for 60 countries selected according to their contribution to the international trade of kitchen furniture.
The report identifies the opportunities that arise in the global kitchen furniture market and it is a helpful tool for companies exporting kitchen furniture as it contains a rich collection of key country data, allowing comparisons among different areas.
Production and consumption of kitchen furniture are given at world level and by country, both in value and units. International trade statistics of kitchen furniture by country of origin/destination are included, as well as trade balance data covering the years 2016-2021.
Statistics 2016-2021 and outlook data are also available in a country format.
They include:
- Historical series of kitchen furniture imports and exports by country of origin and destination
- Production, trade and consumption data in value an in volume, economic indicators (population, households, household consumption expenditure), exchange rates local currency per US$ and local currency per EUR
- Real growth of GDP (preliminary 2022 and forecast 2023-2025)
- A comparison with imports in volume of selected built-in appliances (hoods, refrigerators, dishwashers)
The report provides company profiles for 40 among the main kitchen furniture manufacturers worldwide:
- Al Meera (United Arab Emirates)
- American Woodmark (USA)
- Ballingslov International (Sweden)
- Bertolini (Brazil)
- Black Red White (Poland)
- Boffi (Italy)
- Bulthaup (Germany)
- Cabico (Canada)
- Cabinet Factory (Vietnam)
- Cabinetworks Group (USA)
- Cleanup (Japan)
- Godrej Interio (India)
- Golden Home (China)
- Hacker Kuchen (Germany)
- Haier Kitchen (China)
- Hanssem (South Korea)
- Howdens Joinery (UK)
- IKEA (Sweden)
- Interwood (India)
- Itatiaia (Brazil)
- Lixil (Japan)
- Lube Group (Italy)
- Marya (Russia)
- Merx (Ukraine)
- Masterbrand Cabinets (USA)
- Nobia (Sweden)
- Nobilia (Germany)
- Nolte Kuchen (Germany)
- Oppein (China)
- Panasonic (Japan)
- Scavolini (Italy)
- Schmidt Group (France)
- Schuller (Germany)
- Signature Kitchens (Malaysia)
- Takara Standard (Japan)
- Todeschini (Brazil)
- Valcucine (Italy)
- Veneta Cucine (Italy)
- Weitzler (South Africa)
- Zbom (China)
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Notes, presentation conventions, classification of the countries as a guide to understanding the report
PART I: THE WORLD MARKET FOR KITCHEN FURNITURE
- Basic data
- Kitchen furniture production, international trade and consumption by geographical region, 2021 and preliminary 2022
- Activity trend
- Percentage breakdown of world kitchen furniture production and consumption by country
- Worldwide market (60 countries). Breakdown of total kitchen furniture consumption by segment: Kitchen furniture, Home appliances, Tops
- World market of kitchen furniture production and consumption: focus on 60 countries. Comparison with macro indicators. Data in US$ and EUR million
- Per capita consumption of kitchen furniture and per capita GNP in 60 countries
- World market of kitchen furniture: production, international trade and consumption. Focus on 60 countries. Data in value and volume
- Trade
- World trade of kitchen furniture, 2010-2021 and preliminary 2022. Current US$ and EUR billion and annual percentage changes
- The main exporting countries
- Exports of kitchen furniture, 2016-2021: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million and annual percentage changes
- Six major exporting countries of kitchen furniture. Exports, 2016-2021. US$ and EUR million
- The main importing countries
- Imports of kitchen furniture, 2016-2021: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million and annual percentage changes
- Six major importing countries of kitchen furniture. Imports, 2016-2021. US$ and EUR million
- Main trade destinations
- Kitchen furniture. Main destination of exports and Main origin of imports for 60 countries. Percentage values
- Trade balance
- Trade balance of kitchen furniture, 2016-2021: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million
- Trade of major home appliances
- Refrigerators and freezers; Hoods; Dishwashers. Exports and Imports 2016, 2020, 2021: focus on 50 countries. Thousand items
- Kitchen furniture forecasts 2022-2025
- Kitchen furniture consumption and trade worldwide, 2016-2021 data, preliminary 2022, 2023-2025 forecasts. Comparison with macro scenario
- Kitchen furniture production and consumption by geographical region and main countries. 2016, 2021, preliminary 2022 and 2025 forecasts
- Kitchen furniture trade worldwide, 2016-2021 data, preliminary 2022 and 2023-2025 forecasts
- Real growth of GDP: focus on 60 countries. Historical data 2016-2021 and forecasts 2022-2025
PART II: COUNTRY TABLES
- Exports and imports of kitchen furniture by country of destination/origin, 2016-2021
- US$ million, % share and annual % changes
- Imports of selected appliances (hoods, refrigerators, dishwashers)
- Production, exports, imports, consumption of kitchen furniture, 2016-2021, US$ million, Thousand of Units and ranking
- Rates exports/production and imports/consumption
- Estimated average unit value fo kitchen furniture production, exports, imports, consumption
- Economic indicators: Population, Households, Household consumption expenditure
- Population, Real growth of GDP, Kitchen furniture market: 2022 preliminary estimates and 2023-2025 forecasts
PART III: PROFILES OF SELECTED 40 LEADING KITCHEN MANUFACTURERS WORLDWIDE
- Website, turnover, number of Employees, kitchen sales and a short profile of selected 40 kitchen furniture companies worldwide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvf1yb
