World Laparoscopy Hospital - Recognized as the Most Popular Institute for Laparoscopic Surgery by the World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons

NEW DELHI, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Laparoscopy Hospital has been recognized as the most popular institute for laparoscopic surgery by the World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons (WALS). The award acknowledges the hospital's significant contributions to the field of laparoscopic surgery and its commitment to providing high-quality education and training to medical professionals around the world.

Hands On Training at World Laparoscopy Hospital World Laparoscopy Hospital

World Laparoscopy Hospital is renowned for its cutting-edge training programs, which cover a wide range of minimally invasive surgical techniques, including laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, and hysteroscopy. With branches in Gurugram, India, Dubai, UAE, and Orlando, USA, World Laparoscopy Hospital has a global presence that has spanned over 23 years. During this time, the hospital has trained more than 15,000 surgeons and gynecologists in laparoscopic and robotic surgery techniques.

Their state-of-the-art facilities and experienced team of surgeons have attracted medical professionals from across the globe, making World Laparoscopy Hospital the go-to destination for high-quality laparoscopic surgery training.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons," said Dr. R.K. Mishra, Founder and Director of World Laparoscopy Hospital. "At World Laparoscopy Hospital, we are committed to advancing the field of minimally invasive surgery and providing medical professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to deliver the best possible care to their patients. This recognition is a testament to our dedication and hard work."

The World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons is a global organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the field of laparoscopic surgery. The organization aims to improve patient outcomes by providing education and training to medical professionals and by promoting research and innovation in the field.

The award highlights the importance of laparoscopic surgery in the global medical community and recognizes World Laparoscopy Hospital's role in advancing the field. With this recognition, World Laparoscopy Hospital continues to solidify its position as a leader in minimally invasive surgical training and education all over World.

In addition to laparoscopic surgery, World Laparoscopy Hospital offers a range of training programs in robotic surgery, hysteroscopy, bariatric surgery, and other related fields. Their programs are designed to provide medical professionals with the latest knowledge and techniques in minimally invasive surgery, allowing them to offer their patients less invasive and more effective treatment options.

The hospital's training programs are available in a variety of formats, including hands-on training, online training, and international fellowships. Participants in these programs can expect to receive comprehensive training on the latest techniques in minimally invasive surgery, as well as practical experience with surgical simulators and animal models.

For more information on World Laparoscopy Hospital and their training programs, please visit their website or contact them directly using the information provided.

